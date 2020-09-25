TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 26th September

Strictly: The Best of Blackpool is just one of the gems on today...

Strictly takes another look back at its best bits – this time from Blackpool, Little Mix are on The Search for a new band, and there’s a special, never-seen-before episode of Casualty. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Little Mix The Search, 7pm, BBC1

Finding fame in 2011 as the first group ever to win The X Factor, Little Mix are well-placed to spot talent. Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie have won countless awards and had in excess of 50 million global record sales but, for them, nothing beats performing live – and now they’re looking for a new group to join them on their next tour. It’s light-hearted, fun and the girls prove themselves as formidable judges. And, if this first show is anything to go by, it boasts plenty of top talent. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ VW

Strictly: The Best of Blackpool, 8.15pm, BBC1

With this year’s Blackpool show cancelled, we still get to head to the iconic Tower ballroom in this waltz down memory lane in the second of these specials celebrating all things Strictly. Blackpool means bigger props and even bigger entrances involving giant sticks of rock, parachutes, a flaming piano and the like. There have been some dances that have lit up our lounges and scored perfect 10s, like Danny Mac’s Charleston (pictured top) or Ashley Roberts’ jive. But others have left us praying for a blackout – Ann Widdecombe attempting to samba in a yellow Big Bird-style outfit springs to mind.

★★★★ HD

Casualty – The Lost Episode, 9.20pm, BBC1

Sound the klaxon! Tonight sees the debut of a dramatic episode about a chemical poisoning that was pulled from schedules earlier this year. Connie orders a ‘Code Orange’ and puts the ED into lockdown when patients are admitted with suspected nerve agent poisoning. Connie leaps into action, sets up a decontamination area and gets everyone into PPE. The team, including Jacob and Ethan, battle to save lives… It gets personal when Marty’s dad falls ill. In a moment of panic, Dylan removes his hazmat hood… This is not a drill!

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Cobra Kai, seasons 1-2, Netflix

Thirty years after The Karate Kid trilogy of movies, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are once again rivals, although their issues are now more complex, in a worthy follow-up to the film franchise. A fun, nostalgic and poignant series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

McQueen, 9.45pm (times vary), BBC2

Whether you buy your clothes at designer boutiques or Primark, there’s something for you in this documentary about fashion superstar Alexander McQueen. Quite literally a rags-to-riches story, it explains how an East End lad with one O level made it to become fashion director of Givenchy. His stated aim was to ‘repulse or exhilarate’ and it took him all the way to the top before an untimely death aged 40.

Live sport

Premier League Football: West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Women’s FA Cup Football: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur 5pm (k-o 5.15pm), BBC2

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Strictly: The Best of Blackpool on TV tonight – great memories from the mecca of ballroom

