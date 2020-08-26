TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 27th August

Location, Location, Location: 20 Years and Counting is just one of the gems on today...

Location, Location, Location celebrates 20 years of finding homes, Emmerdale Family Trees looks at the Dingles – Young Guns this week, and Billie Piper stars in I Hate Suzie. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Emmerdale Family Trees: The Dingles – Young Guns, 7pm, ITV

The Dingles clan seems to be getting bigger by the year – no wonder the makers of this documentary decided that they needed two of the four episodes on the family. The spotlight is on the youngsters this week, who’ve had more catastrophes than they’ve had capers. Danny Miller discusses Aaron’s destructive streak, while teen star Isobel Steele talks Liv’s battle with alcohol. There are also contributions from newer members of the clan – James Moore, who plays Charity’s long-lost son Ryan, and Jurell Carter – Cain’s surprise son, Nate.

★★★★ AS

Location, Location, Location: 20 Years and Counting, 8pm, C4

In 20 Years and Counting, Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer look back at their two decades of house hunting, beginning with a selection of the first-time buyers they’ve helped to get on the property ladder. With some rather curious haircuts and budgets that today wouldn’t even buy a shed (£100,000 for a London flat!), Kirstie and Phil reminisce about the houses, the wish lists and the fun that they’ve had matching picky people with their perfect properties.

★★★ JL

I Hate Suzie, from 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Having broken into showbiz aged just 15, Billie Piper is the perfect person to play the title role in this funny, provocative drama about the dark side of fame. Suzie Pickles is a former- teen-pop-star-turned-actor, whose seemingly wonderful life implodes when her phone is hacked and ‘private’ photos of her are leaked online. Suzie’s anxiety is palpable as she discovers this just as she’s about to do a photoshoot! You will find yourself wondering where fact ends and fiction begins.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Stath Lets Flats, seasons 1-2, All 4

The antics of incompetent but well-meaning letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) deservedly won two BAFTAs last month for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star, who also created the series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Brideshead Revisited, 9pm, BBC4

Matthew Goode and Ben Whishaw are first rate as Evelyn’s Waugh’s Oxford University students in this good-looking race through the classic novel. Cold as a frozen cucumber, Emma Thompson’s fabulous in the kind of role she’s never done before – an empress among queen bitches. She’s the Roman Catholic matriarch of Brideshead Castle, who takes big exception to the protestant commoner Goode when her hard-drinking, teddy-bear-loving son Whishaw invites him home for the holidays. Michael Gambon and Greta Scacchi also pop up.

Live sport

Golf: The BMW Championship 6pm & 8pm, Sky Sports Golf

6pm & 8pm, Sky Sports Golf See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Location, Location, Location: 20 years and Counting on TV tonight – still as popular as ever

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!