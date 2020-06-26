TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 27th June

Epic Gameshow is just one of the gems on today...

Alan Carr hosts another revamped version of Play Your Cards Right, Michael McIntyre remembers some more Big Laughs, and there’s advice on how to keep your pooches perky in Best of Crufts. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Michael McIntyre’s Big Laughs, 8.20pm, BBC1

Tonight’s best bits from Big Show include a Send to All from Olly Murs and Danny Dyer and a visit to Peter Andre’s bedroom for the Midnight Gameshow. Pete is a good sport as he arm-wrestles a lookalike, joins a Greek dancing troupe and has to guess who is inside a kangaroo suit. Meanwhile, a woman eating dinner on a cruise is secretly served food that Michael has taken from her own freezer…

★★★★ JP

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 7.30pm, ITV

Alan Carr kicked off this series with a celebrity version of Play Your Cards Right, the 1980s quiz hosted by Sir Bruce Forsyth. This week, Alan brings us another episode of the show which asks questions based on a survey of 100 people and contestants shout ‘higher’ or ‘lower’ at a row of giant-sized playing cards. We love Mr Carr’s delivery of Brucie’s old catchphrases… ‘You get nothing for a pair, not in this game!’ You can see episodes of the original on Challenge (tomorrow, from 2pm).

★★★★ MC

Best of Crufts, 7pm, C4

This week, Clare Balding and her Tibetan Terrier Archie present this one-hour special combining archive footage from Crufts and specially filmed segments from canine experts sharing their expertise on how to keep our pets content. Dog trainer and 2012 Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashleigh Butler reveals her top training tricks, while animal behaviourist Adem Fehmi divulges clever ways to keep our dogs busy with some home-made toys and games. There’s also guidance on how to give your pooch a lockdown MOT and the results of the Kennel Club’s online dog show.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, seasons 1-7, All 4

Joss Whedon’s seminal series set the gold standard for supernatural shows, with Sarah Michelle Gellar getting the role of her life as Sunnydale High student Buffy Summers, who embraces her destiny as a vampire slayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Netflix

If you had a template for the ultimate feelgood film, it might include a beautiful setting (say, a Greek island), some catchy songs, a romance (or three) and… Cher playing Meryl Streep’s mum? Well, tick, tick, tick and, hilariously, tick! Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is that rare thing, a sequel that is better than the original – even with ‘second choice’ Abba songs. Lily James plays the younger version of Meryl Streep’s Donna in flashback while, in the present day, Donna’s daughter (Amanda Seyfried) prepares for the relaunch of her Greek hotel. Julie Walters and Christine Baranski return as Donna’s friends and, best of all, Pierce Brosnan sings less!

Live sport

Premier League Football: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers 12noon (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

12noon (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 FA Cup Football: Norwich City v Manchester United 5.10pm (k-o 5.30pm), BBC1

