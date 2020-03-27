TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 27th March

Pilgrimage: The Road to Instanbul is just one of the gems on today...

More famous faces go on a Pilgrimage, this time to Istanbul, there’s a Celebrity Murder Mystery on Channel 5 and Friday Night Dinner is back on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Celebrity Murder Mystery, 9pm, Channel 5

Agatha Christie fans eat your heart out as six celebrities are plunged into a whodunnit when they book in for a murder-mystery weekend. The two-parter sees Su Pollard, Keith Duffy, Angela Rippon, Sheila Ferguson, John Sergeant and Rev Richard Coles step back into to the 1920s to unmask a killer after someone is shot in suspicious circumstances. Each celeb assumes a classic crime-melodrama persona, while also interacting with a cast of characters, including the lord of the manor and a village doctor. As the body count rises, clues help the celebs unravel the mystery, while we also learn some historical facts. It makes for a bonkers mix of a reality show, Poirot and a Back in Time series!

Rating: ★★★ HD

Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul, 9pm, BBC2

Two Christians, two atheists, two Muslims and a lapsed Jew decide to walk to Istanbul. No, this isn’t the start of an awful 1970s joke, BBC2’s Pilgrimage returns with a new host of celebrities – Olympian Fatima Whitbread (Christian), journalist Adrian Chiles (Christian), ex-politician Edwina Currie (Jew), comics Dom Joly and Pauline McLynn (confirmed atheists), and presenters Mim Shaikh and Amar Latif (both Muslim). Tonight, they set out from Belgrade along the Sultan’s Trail. On the way they discuss belief, disbelief, who snores loudest (Dom and Adrian) and who talks the most (Pauline), with good humour and personal insights.

Rating: ★★★★ ER

Friday Night Dinner, 10pm, C4

Nearly a decade has passed since we first met the Goodmans, and over the years they’ve become a feature of the comedy landscape. As they return, dad Martin (Paul Ritter) has bought a derelict old caravan and wants Jonny and Adam to convince their mum, Jackie (the wonderful Tamsin Greig), to have dinner in it. As ever, Mark Heap steals the show as irritating neighbour Jim!

Rating: ★★★★ SMA

Ozark, Netflix

After two Emmys and a host of comparisons to Breaking Bad, Ozark returns. We’ve followed Marty Byrde as he’s carved out a money-laundering empire in rural Missouri, but the stakes have never been higher as he falls deeper into a world of crime. Caught between a Mexican drug lord and the FBI, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) know a single mistake could have fatal consequences. After launching a floating casino at the end of series two, the story resumes with the Byrdes using their new venture to launder millions of dollars from the Navarro drug cartel. Have they bitten off more than they can chew?

Rating: ★★★★ SMA

Duncanville, from 10.35pm, C4

With rumours rife that The Simpsons may be coming to an end in 2020, could this new offering from its producers fill the gap? Well, there are definite similarities – the (mis)adventures of a white working-class family made up of a slacker dad, cool mum, wisecracking son (the Duncan in Duncanville), two younger daughters, real-life people making cameos… Amy Poehler voices both Duncan and his mum, and with likeable characters and relatable situations, it might just do the trick.

Rating: ★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

World Without End, My5



The plague is raging in medieval England in this eight-part drama about intrigue and murder. First shown in 2012, it stars Tom Weston-Jones, Charlotte Riley and Rupert Evans.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Rocketman, 8pm, Sky Premiere

Director Dexter Fletcher throws the kitchen sink and anything else he can find into his big, brash biopic of Elton John. Done as a series of musical numbers rather than a straightforward telling of how Reg Dwight became Elton John (played manfully by Taron Egerton), it’s perfectly entertaining, helped by a strong cast including Bryce Dallas Howard as his mum and Jamie Bell as his lyricist and constant companion Bernie Taupin.

Soaps on TV tonight

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Don’t miss Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul on TV tonight, it will take you on a journey.

