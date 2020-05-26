TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 27th May

The Great British Sewing Bee is just one of the gems on today...

There's a sense of déjà vu in this week's The Great British Sewing Bee, McMillions is just one of the shows on the new Sky Documentaries channel, and BBC1's Our Lives series tells the story of Soul Boy Anthony Flavin.

McMillions, from 9pm, Sky Documentaries

FBI agents going undercover as a film crew to take down a Mafia-backed fraud sounds a bit like the plot from a movie. But it’s what actually happened in 1990s Florida after an agent investigated a tip-off about how McDonald’s Monopoly-themed prize promotion was being defrauded. The story, which will surely be turned into a film at some point, is retold using reconstructions, archive footage and interviews in this six-part series showing on new channel Sky Documentaries. The undoubted scene-stealer is Doug Mathews, the motormouth FBI agent who got to pose as a film director interviewing million-dollar-prize winners for a commercial as part of the investigation.

★★★★ IM

The Great British Sewing Bee, 9pm, BBC1

Judge Esme Young’s credentials as one of the coolest women on TV are cemented tonight. She turns up at SB HQ rocking a yellow-and-black bomber jacket – with a skeleton riding a motorbike on the back! It’s ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ week, and the haberdashery’s full of secondhand items. The seven surviving sewers need to turn women’s clothing into bomber jackets and create outfits out of laundry bags. Results are mixed and the Made-to-Measure Challenge of making old knitwear into frocks sees some of the sewers – recycled joke alert – unravelling…

★★★★ ER

Soul Boy – Our Lives, 7.30pm, BBC1

The latest in the heartwarming Our Lives series celebrating Britain’s diversity tells the story of Anthony Flavin, a Nottingham teenager in care who, as he approaches his 18th birthday, is preparing to make his own way in life, which includes becoming a Northern Soul DJ. Helped by his keyworker Luke and colourful characters from his beloved Northern Soul community, Anthony even gets a DJ masterclass from Northern Soul legend Richard Searling at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom.

★★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Spooks, seasons 1-10, BBC iPlayer

Recently seen as Charles Ingram in ITV’s Quiz, Matthew Macfadyen is a tough spy in this MI5 drama that co-stars his now wife Keeley Hawes. Bomb threats, shootings and kidnappings are all part of the job in this action-packed series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

My Favourite Wife, 3.05pm (not Wales), BBC2

A wonderful screwball comedy about a wife who returns after being shipwrecked on a desert island to find that her husband is about to remarry. The direction was taken over by writer Garson Kanin after the original director was involved in a road accident. And a really slick, sophisticated, rib-tickling job Kanin turned in, with Cary Grant and Irene Dunne at the top of their game.

