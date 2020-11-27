TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 27th November

House of Games Night is just one of the gems on today...

Richard Osman’s House of Games continues, Griff stops off in the desert in this week’s Great Australian Adventure, and Rob Bell is back Walking Britain’s Lost Railways. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Griff’s Great Australian Adventure, 8pm, ITV

The Ghan – now there’s a word designed to be said in an Australian accent – is the railway that joins Darwin in the North to Adelaide in the South. Just shy of a 3,000km journey, it takes 54 hours to complete, but Griff hops off at Alice Springs, only to find that this desert community is surprisingly lush. Water is a bit of a theme this week, from the bottle keeping Griff hydrated down to a ride on a camel – the ship of the desert.

★★★ SM

Richard Osman’s House of Games Night, 8.30pm, BBC1

Richard Osman’s popular game show continues its primetime run, while the early evening version is starting to rival Friends in its ubiquity – BBC2 has new episodes on nightly at 6pm, while Dave shows older ones every evening at 7pm. Anyway, back to tonight, where Jennifer Saunders, Jermaine Jenas, Jason Manford and Roisin Conaty are in a battle to win some egg cups. There can’t be many shows where celebs argue whether Boudicca was a warrior or a queen one minute and sing Mambo No 5 the next, but that’s what makes this series so appealing.

★★★★ JP

Walking Britain’s Lost Railways, 8pm, Channel 5

Rob Bell begins this series in North Devon, retracing the Barnstaple and Ilfracombe Railway – a challenging build on the rugged coastline but a huge success, especially with surf-loving American GIs in the 1940s. He also explores the remains of the Lynton to Barnstaple route, crossing the wilds of Exmoor.

★★★ JL

Him & Her, seasons one to four, BritBox/BBC iPlayer

Russell Tovey, recently seen in ITV’s spooky drama The Sister, appears in lighter vein here as one half of a lazy twenty-something couple (Sarah Solemani plays his partner) who spend their days watching DVDs in his flat, at least until the idea of getting married starts to take hold. At times crude, it is also heart-warming and funny. Joe Wilkinson played Dan, the couple’s eccentric neighbour who lives in the flat upstairs, while Camille Coduri also starred.

Black Beauty, Disney+

Few fictional animals have stolen hearts as much as Black Beauty, the hero of Anna Sewell’s novel and of the adored 1970s TV series with the world’s catchiest theme tune! Now, prepare to fall in love with the courageous steed all over again in this remake set in modern-day America where Beauty, now female and voiced by Kate Winslet, is a young, wild mustang. But her life takes a dark turn when she is rounded up and brought to the Birtwick Stables. Thankfully, she meets equally troubled teen Jo (Interstellar’s Mackenzie Foy). As the pair face a host of trials and challenges together, can they both find happiness?

International T20 Cricket: South Africa v England 3.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

3.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV Championship Football: Brentford v QPR 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Don’t miss Richard Osman’s House of Games Night on TV tonight – fiendishly funny

