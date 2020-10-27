TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 27th October

Autumnwatch is just one of the gems on today...

It’s a double helping of Autumnwatch this year, The Great British Bake Off turns Japanese for the first time, and lecturer David shows his more villainous side in Life. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

The tent is turning Japanese with a range of tasty but taxing challenges using culinary traditions and flavours of the Land of the Rising Sun. Things kick off with a signature of steamed buns and the bakers have to be careful with filling and timings. Will they heed Paul’s pleas for buns that are ‘Chewy, but not too chewy’?! For the complex layered technical, Prue puts fear in the hearts of the bakers when she advises, ‘Do not panic!’ Finally, there’s a showstopper to remember inspired by kawaii, the Japanese cultural style involving all things ‘cute and charming’ – just like Prue and Paul!

★★★★ CC

Autumnwatch, 8pm, BBC2

It’s a super-sized Autumnwatch this year – normally we just get one week with Chris, Michaela, Iolo, Gillian and the team, but we’re getting two. And since many of us still aren’t able to travel far for obvious reasons, it’s great to see that they’re spreading out again: Michaela’s back and in Tentsmuir Forest, Fife, Iolo’s in Wales at the Centre for Alternative Technology, Gillian’s at RSPB Old Moor in Yorkshire and Chris is at home in the New Forest. Species they’re hoping to spy include red squirrels, badgers, kingfishers and spoonbills…

★★★★ SP

Life, 9pm, BBC1

Lecturer David is a bit stalker-ish in this penultimate episode. Having tracked down his student Saira at her gran’s house in Liverpool, he wants answers about why she’s given him the cold shoulder. For once, we see God-fearing, do-gooding David taking a more Machiavellian tack. Meanwhile, Gail finally returns home to husband Henry with new hair, clothes and attitude. But with Henry still reeling from her cruel departure when he only has months to live, will he accept the ‘new Gail’ back into his life?

★★★★ RM

Desperate Housewives, seasons one to eight, Amazon Prime Video

Those who loved Why Women Kill will want to watch (or rewatch) this comedy drama from its creator Marc Cherry, starring Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. It opens with the shocking suicide of one of the wives on Wisteria Lane.

Hidden Figures, 9pm, Film4

This uplifting true story shines a light on the African-American women who, in the early 1960s, were key to the success of NASA’s space programme. It follows maths whizz Katherine G Johnson (Taraji P Henson), engineer Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) and would-be computer expert Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), who confront and confound expectation at every turn, with Kevin Costner as the boss at NASA.

UEFA Champions League Football: Marseille v Manchester City 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 UEFA Champions League Football: Liverpool v FC Midtjylland 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3 Women’s Football: Germany v England 2.45pm (k-o 3pm), BBC2 (not Wales)

