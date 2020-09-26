TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 27th September

Us is just one of the gems on today...
There are tensions in Amsterdam in drama US, George Clarke visits the last of his National Trust properties, and we’re going fishing with Mortimer & Whitehouse for the final time. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.
George Clarke’s National Trust Unlocked, 9pm, C4
George has been all over the country for this series but he’s mostly sticking around London tonight. First he heads to Ham House near Richmond, built in 1610 for William Murray and his wife Catherine, to hear how the royalist family were affected by the English Civil War. As an extreme contrast, his next destination is a 1930s terrace in Hampstead – the modernist home of architect Ernö Goldfinger. Finally, George returns to the North East and Penshaw Monument, where he brings the series to an end by fulfilling a childhood dream.
★★★★ SP
Us, 9pm, BBC1
Frustration mounts in the Petersen family holiday. Arriving in Amsterdam, dad Douglas’s carefully planned itinerary disintegrates when busker Kat persuades Connie and Albie to sample ‘the real Amsterdam’, that is, visit coffee shops and nightclubs! Left to his own devices Douglas gets drunk, gets into a scrap, and hunts down some drugs to smoke back in the hotel… The next morning a furious family row erupts and the Petersens go their separate ways. Meanwhile, 24 years previously, younger Connie and Douglas are deeply in love, married and expecting a baby daughter. Fortitude’s Sofie Gråbøl (pictured top) guest stars.
★★★★ ER
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, 8pm, BBC2
Bob and Paul are knee-deep in the Lower Wye, Herefordshire, hoping to catch a chub. Bob has also invited Dr Anand Patel along to pick his brains about insomnia, cancer, depression and why spending time with friends is so important. During difficult times, this series has been a ray of sunshine as it celebrates the joy of friendship with plenty of laughter, while out and about in the glorious British countryside. There’s even fishing success in this final outing, as a delighted Bob hooks a beauty.
★★★★★ JL
Cobra Kai, seasons 1-2, Netflix
Thirty years after The Karate Kid trilogy of movies, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are once again rivals, although their issues are now more complex, in a worthy follow-up to the film franchise. A fun, nostalgic and poignant series.
North By Northwest, 4.50pm, BBC2
The classic Hitchcock ‘wrong man’ thriller starring Cary Grant as an advertising exec caught up in a spy ring.
- Tennis: French Open from 9.30am ITV4, Eurosport 1
- Russian Grand Prix from 12.05pm, Sky Sports F1/NOW TV (highlights, 5.30pm, C4)
