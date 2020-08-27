TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 28th August

Lodgers for Codgers is just one of the gems on today...

C4 finds Codgers for Lodgers, Channel 5 remind us why We LOVE Are You Being Served?, and Gardeners’ World gives us some tips for the weekend. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

We LOVE Are You Being Served?, 9pm, Channel 5

Millions of us sat down in the 1970s and 1980s waiting for that familiar ring of the cash register and the list of goods available on every floor at Grace Brothers department store, signalling the start of Are You Being Served?. Channel 5 celebrates the classic sitcom, plus straight after screens the 1977 spin-off movie.

★★★ LP

Lodgers for Codgers, 8pm, C4

After raising four children as a single mum, Flo, 83, has lived alone in her Brighton townhouse for more than a decade, but would love a young housemate to go clubbing with. She and Liam, 19, soon form quite the odd couple when he moves in for a week in the first episode of this new reality series. Will they see each other’s point of view? There are funny moments, but we also see the fears and frustrations of two generations with different views on the housing market and living arrangements.

★★★★ SMA

Gardeners’ World, 9.30pm, BBC2

Those of us lucky enough to have a garden have no doubt wondered what we would have done without one these past few months. Whether it’s been a way of keeping busy, somewhere to meet family or merely a haven, it’s likely few will have taken it for granted. All the more reason to enjoy the calm, practical advice from Monty Don – occasionally accompanied by canine co-stars Nellie and Patti. With a bank holiday ahead, Monty has tips on what we should be doing, and there’s a look back at growing sweet peas and gooseberries.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Stath Lets Flats, seasons 1-2, All 4

The antics of incompetent but well-meaning letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) deservedly won two BAFTAs last month for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for its star, who also created the series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Disney+

It’s five years since the wonderfully witty cartoon bowed out, so this second feature-length spin-off catching up with mischief-making step-brothers Phineas (Vincent Martella) and Ferb (David Errigo Jr) is a welcome treat on Disney Plus UK! This time, sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale) takes a turn in the spotlight when she is kidnapped by aliens and taken off to another planet free from the annoying antics of her tiresome brothers. But when the aliens reveal their worrying plans, it’s up to Phineas and Ferb to get the gang together and rescue her. With a fun plot and some fab hummable tunes, it’s a lovely bit of escapism for all the family.

Live sport

Cricket: England v Pakistan T20 5.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket

5.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Lodgers for Codgers on TV tonight – how will they get on?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!