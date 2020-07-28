TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 28th July

Joanna Lumley's Unseen Adventures is just one of the gems on today...

ITV shows us some of Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures, John Barrowman guest-stars in Holby City, and C4 tells the story of Our Baby: A Modern Miracle. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Holby City, 8.30pm, BBC1

There’s a very familiar face on the wards this week. Dancing on Ice judge – and all-round Mr Fabulous – John Barrowman turns up as Andrew ‘Drew’ Nicholson-Heath, nicknamed ‘The Poacher’ because he has an eagle eye when it comes to spotting new medical talent. When scheming Cameron gets wind of this, he does everything he can to prove he’s top dog – only for Drew to favour Nicky over him. It seems hell hath no fury like a young medic scorned as our Cam leaves Drew with a special ‘parting gift’… JB is a great addition to the cast and we’d love Drew to help bring about Cameron’s downfall.

Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures, 9pm, ITV

Dealing with tricky language barriers, filming in glacial conditions on frozen seas and working with some incredibly unpredictable animals have all been par for the course for Ab Fab star Joanna Lumley when making her popular travel shows. Now, in this new three-part series, she’ll be sharing some unseen footage and revealing what really goes on behind the scenes as she recalls some of her most memorable moments, starting with Japan, China, Hong-Kong and Mongolia.

Our Baby: A Modern Miracle, 10pm, C4

Becoming parents can be stressful, but for Jake and Hannah Graf it’s been a real rollercoaster. The couple, who married in 2018, are both transgender, but were desperate to have a family, with Jake harvesting his eggs before transitioning. This powerful documentary follows the couple’s journey to parenthood, beginning with the search for a surrogate. There are all the usual highs and lows of pregnancy on top of some very hurtful hate mail. But the biggest drama comes three weeks before their baby’s due date, as Britain goes into lockdown…

Staged, one season, BBC iPlayer

One of the most enjoyable lockdown comedies we’ve seen. David Tennant and Michael Sheen clearly relish their roles as fictionalised versions of themselves, as they prepare to rehearse a play via video calls.

The Miracle of the Bells, 2.20pm, BBC2

Fred MacMurray shines as a hard-boiled press agent with a heart softened by love in this touching melodrama. The object of his affections, Valli, is an actress who dies after completing her first film as a star; MacMurray takes the body back to her poor hometown, where he wants all the town’s church bells to ring for her funeral. Sentimental it may be, but thanks to a fine script it never becomes sugary.

Cricket: England v West Indies 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket (highlights, 7pm, BBC2)

10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket (highlights, 7pm, BBC2) Horse racing: Glorious Goodwood 1.30pm, ITV

