TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 28th June

There are plots aplenty in this week's The Luminaries, The British Soap Awards Celebrate 21 Years on ITV, and enjoy some Glastonbury Tea Time Legends on BBC2.

The British Soap Awards Celebrates 21 Years, 9pm, ITV

No British Soap Awards this year, but ITV is giving us the next best thing by showing some of the best bits. Great speeches, guest stars (Sex and the City’s Mr Big handing out a gong in 2013!)… it’s all there, and Phillip Schofield – host since 2006 – is narrating. So crack open the Prosecco, slip into something glam, and enjoy!

★★★★ AS

The Luminaries, 9pm, BBC1

Intrigue begins to build as Eleanor Catton’s period drama set amid the breathtaking vistas of coastal New Zealand continues. After beginning an affair with Crosbie Wells, Anna must weigh up her loyalties when she realises his wife Lydia and her shady sidekick Francis Carver are plotting to steal Crosbie’s fortune. Meanwhile, Emery Staines takes up with Maori greenstone hunter Te Rau Tauwhare as an intricate plot continues to switch between two timelines. It’s a beautiful tale, but one that might also leave you scratching your head at times!

★★★ SMA

Glastonbury Tea Time Legends, 6.30pm, BBC2

The 50th anniversary of Glastonbury was due to take place this weekend, and this afternoon would have seen Diana Ross take to the Pyramid stage in the Legends slot. This feature-length programme highlights the best of the Legends – and you only need to look back to last year for one of the most emotional appearances, when Kylie Minogue’s set drew Glastonbury’s biggest-ever viewing figures. Other highlights over the years have included sets from Neil Diamond, Shirley Bassey and Brian Wilson.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, seasons 1-7, All 4

Joss Whedon’s seminal series set the gold standard for supernatural shows, with Sarah Michelle Gellar getting the role of her life as Sunnydale High student Buffy Summers, who embraces her destiny as a vampire slayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Netflix

Will Ferrell’s love for Eurovision began with a chance viewing of the 1999 final while visiting his wife’s family in Sweden. He’s such a big fan he’s co-written and stars in this wryly affectionate tribute: he plays Icelandic singer Lars Erickssong who, along with childhood friend Sigrit Ericksdottir (Rachel McAdams), aspires to represent his country at Eurovision. It’s sweet, silly and a lot of fun – in particular, Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens is a hoot as their slick Russian rival…

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Newcastle United v Manchester City 6.10pm (k-o 6.30pm), BBC1

Don’t miss The Luminaries on TV tonight – intrigue and stunning scenery.

