TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 28th May

C4 aims to find out who is Britain's Best Parent, BBC1 looks at Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, and The Chase's Anne Hegerty tests Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family.

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, 8.05pm, BBC1

In this documentary, Prince William uses football to get men to talk about their emotions and mental-health issues. Former and current Premier League footballers share their thoughts on the pressures they face, while a group of bereaved fathers explain how their local footie team is a support network.

★★★★ TE

Britain’s Best Parent?, 8.05pm, C4

Inviting the nation to judge our parenting skills isn’t really our idea of a great time, but apparently some people feel a bit differently. Over the next four weeks, three sets of parents per episode take it in turns to look after each other’s kids in their preferred style. They then meet up with Anita Rani in the studio to discuss how it went and the audience votes for the pick of the parenting bunch. First up: Joana, who encourages gender fluidity, self-styled ‘lazy parents’ Kevin and Kerry, and Rin and Robin, who favour strict boundaries.

★★★★ SP

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, 8pm, ITV

It’s Weatherfield vs Walford in the first episode of a celeb version of this prime-time hit, as Corrie’s Lucy Fallon goes up against former EastEnder Shaun Williamson. They’re both joined by two family members in a series of rounds hosted by Anne Hegerty (The Chase’s Governess) but only one family will have the chance to win £25k for their chosen charity…

★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

Spooks, seasons 1-10, BBC iPlayer

Recently seen as Charles Ingram in ITV’s Quiz, Matthew Macfadyen is a tough spy in this MI5 drama that co-stars his now wife Keeley Hawes. Bomb threats, shootings and kidnappings are all part of the job in this action-packed series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Imposter, 10.05pm, C4

British filmmaker Bart Layton’s superb documentary is a gripping thriller. In 1994, blond, blue-eyed 13-year-old Nicholas Barclay goes missing in Texas; in 1997 a dark-haired, brown-eyed youth turns up in Spain claiming to be him… Layton probes deeper into the bizarre case, using dramatic re-enactments and interviews with the people involved, including the puckish, chillingly enigmatic trickster at the heart of the story: Frenchman Frederic Bourdin.

