TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 28th October

A new documentary looks back at the life and death of Damilola: The Boy Next Door, This Is Us is back for a new series on Amazon Prime Video, and 2001 is revisited in The Noughties. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

This Is Us, Amazon Prime Video

The award-winning US drama about the Pearson family returns for a fifth series on Amazon Prime Video. While it’s undoubtedly the kind of feel-good programme that viewers will welcome at the moment, this latest series – which began filming after coronavirus hit – will reportedly include not only COVID-related storylines but also some relating to Black Lives Matter.

★★★★ JP

Damilola: The Boy Next Door, 9pm, C4

The violent death of 10-year old Damilola Taylor on 27 November 2000 sent shockwaves across the UK. Attacked by two brothers aged 12 and 13, Damilola died alone in a stairwell in Peckham, London. Tonight, friend and neighbour Yinka Bokinni recalls the impact of his death on the community and her memories of a happy childhood pal. With contributions from friends, Damilola’s father, Richard, and Peckham actor Ashley Walters, this respectful film is a brave and honest exploration of childhood, memory, and trauma.

★★★★ ER

The Noughties, 10pm, BBC2

Last week’s opener came as a bit of a shock for some people – ‘look back’ shows about the first years of the 21st century… already? This week, Angela Scanlon is joined by media expert Amol Rajan and broadcaster Emma Barnett to pick through clips from 2001. It was the start of a golden run for some – Ricky Gervais has barely paused for breath since The Office was first shown that year. Harry Potter, Louis Theroux (particularly his encounter with the Hamiltons) and the mystery surrounding the shooting of Phil Mitchell were also getting plenty of column inches in the newspapers (remember them?).

★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch

Desperate Housewives, seasons one to eight, Amazon Prime Video

Those who loved Why Women Kill will want to watch (or rewatch) this comedy drama from its creator Marc Cherry, starring Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. It opens with the shocking suicide of one of the wives on Wisteria Lane.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Secret of Marrowbone, 11.05pm, Film4

Four orphans resolve to keep their mother’s death secret from the authorities, having fled their cruel father in England to take refuge in her rambling family home in America. Writer-director Sergio G Sánchez doesn’t always pull off his film’s narrative sleight of hand, but this slow-burning Gothic mystery is atmospheric and well-acted, with fine lead performances by George MacKay and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Live sport

UEFA Champions League Football: Krasnodar v Chelsea 5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 UEFA Champions League Football: Manchester United v RB Leipzig 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

