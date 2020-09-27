TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 28th September

Honour is just one of the gems on today...

Keeley Hawes stars in true-life drama Honour, The Shipman files looks back at Britain’s most prolific serial killer, and Freddie Flintoff talks about Living with Bulimia. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

The Shipman Files: A Very British Crime Story, 9pm, BBC2

In January 2000, GP Harold Shipman was convicted of murdering 15 of his patients. The police are certain he killed many more. This three-part series asks how Britain’s most prolific serial killer evaded justice. Tonight’s episode shares heartbreaking stories and talks to one fellow doctor who raised concerns when she noticed how Shipman’s patients often died ‘mid-afternoon’. Continues tomorrow and Wednesday.

★★★★ SMA

Honour, 9pm, ITV

In 2006, 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod told police her family were planning to kill her – but she was ignored until it was too late. This two-part drama follows the quest by DCI Caroline Goode (Keeley Hawes) to get justice for Banaz, which led to the conviction of her father, uncle and several others for their part in the ‘honour killing’ after Banaz left her arranged marriage. The sharp script by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) shines, and never loses sight of the young woman whose life ended far too soon. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ SP

Freddie Flintoff: Living With Bulimia, 9pm, BBC1

‘I’m welling up here,’ says Freddie Flintoff in this documentary about his secret battle with bulimia. It’s the only time his voice cracks, but it comes after revealing how his eating disorder began when he was just 20 after the press vilified him for his 19-stone frame ahead of his England debut. Now 42, he talks openly about it, and meets fellow male sufferers. A powerful, candid film.

★★★★★ HD

Cobra Kai, seasons 1-2, Netflix

Thirty years after The Karate Kid trilogy of movies, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are once again rivals, although their issues are now more complex, in a worthy follow-up to the film franchise. A fun, nostalgic and poignant series.

Déj à Vu, 9pm, Sony Movies

Denzel Washington plays an agent investigating the bombing of a New Orleans ferry, who is invited to join a task force that has a device which gives them a window to rewind time. But they can only review an event once, so if they are not in the right place at the right time they will miss a crucial clue. An inventive, exciting sci-fi mindbender.

Rugby Union: Harlequins v Wasps 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Liverpool v Arsenal 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

