TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 29th August

The Fast Show gang reunite for a one-off special, Jimmy Doherty’s taking on a Big Bee Rescue, and it’s the final of The Voice Kids. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Britain’s bee population is in decline, which is bad news for us humans as bees pollinate many of the crops we eat. In this three-parter, Jimmy Doherty hopes to show us how to tackle the problem, starting with a plan to turn Peterborough’s neatly mown parks and gardens into bee-friendly zones full of nectar-rich flowers. But can he get everyone on board?

★★★★ MD

The Fast Show: Just A Load of Blooming Catchphrases, 9pm, GOLD

More than 25 years after The Fast Show first aired, this two-hour special is a reminder of just how great the cult sketch show was. There are classic clips featuring a vast array of characters, some of whom are making new appearances, and we hear from Charlie Higson, Arabella Weir and Paul Whitehouse, among others, about how the show evolved. Clearly The Fast Show was much more than its many catchphrases, but it’s great to hear them again. And there are more gems from the archives tomorrow night at 10.40pm.

★★★★ IM

The Voice Kids, 7.20pm, ITV

After weeks of jaw-dropping performances, the stage is set for the grand final. Tonight, coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith and will.i.am will see their acts – George, Justine, Dara and Victoria – compete to win a £30,000 music bursary and a holiday to Disneyland, Orlando. With an ‘at home’ audience voting (the show is pre-recorded and there’s no studio audience), who will triumph?

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Designated Survivor, seasons 1-3, Netflix

With the US elections just around the corner, sit back and watch what happens when a low-ranking politician has to take over the running of America after a bomb kills the president and all his top officials. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the lead role.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sully – Miracle on the Hudson, 8.30pm, BBC1

A wonderful portrait directed by Clint Eastwood, this is the true story of Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger – the commercial pilot who dramatically landed his crippled aircraft into the Hudson River in 2009, saving the 155 people on board. The film flits between the drama of the crash and the follow-up investigation, which questioned whether Sully could have landed at a nearby airport. Tom Hanks gives a beautifully understated performance as Sully, with an equally solid Aaron Eckhart as his co-pilot in a film that ends up being a deeply touching experience.

Live sport

Women’s Football: Community Shield 12.15pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC1

12.15pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC1 Football: Community Shield 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), BT Sport 1

4pm (k-o 4.30pm), BT Sport 1 Cycling: The Tour de France from 12.30pm, ITV4 & Eurosport 1

from 12.30pm, ITV4 & Eurosport 1 See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

Don’t miss The Fast Show: Just A Load of Blooming Catchphrases on TV tonight – brilliant!

