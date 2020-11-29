TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 29th November

Escape to Barbados is just one of the gems on today...

See what it’s like to work in paradise for a year in Escape to Barbados, John Boyega stars in this week’s Small Axe and Andrew Scott returns as Will’s mysterious dad in His Dark Materials. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Small Axe: Red, White and Blue, 9pm, BBC1

The third film in Sir Steve McQueen’s powerful anthology series tells the story of a man who faces disapproval from his community and intimidation from his colleagues after joining the police in the early 1980s. Based on the true story of Leroy Logan, who wanted to reform the force after two officers beat up his father, it’s a visceral tale of courage in the face of heartbreaking discrimination, and a moving portrait of a man’s relationship with his son. John Boyega – now a Hollywood A-lister through his appearances in Star Wars – and Steve Toussaint both give fine performances as two men reaching across a chasmic generational divide.

★★★★ SMA

Escape to Barbados, 6pm, C4

Last summer, the Barbados government invited applications from visitors who would be interested in working remotely on the island for a year. While many of us must have been sorely tempted, some brave souls successfully applied and have upped sticks to spend a year in the Caribbean sun! In this one-off, we hear from some of the Brits who relocated, including grandparents Steve and Amanda from Salisbury, who are a bit worried about being homesick, and Mancunians Kris and Brigitta and their three children, who are making the most of life in their new beachside residence.

★★★ IM

His Dark Materials, 8.10pm, BBC1

Scene-stealing performances are like buses this week as two come along at once in the fantasy drama! All eyes will be on Andrew Scott as he finally makes his first proper appearance as Will’s mysterious missing dad John Parry, aka Jopari, aka Stanislaus Grumman, when Lee manages to track him down after trekking through swampland. And there are some revealing and emotional scenes as we get to learn more about what makes the beguiling explorer tick. Meanwhile, veteran actor Terence Stamp is equally sensational as Giacomo Paradisi, the aged bearer of the subtle knife, who encounters Will and Lyra on their quest to locate the powerful weapon. But danger is just around the corner…

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The West Wing, seasons one to seven, All 4

Martin Sheen has recently been heard narrating More4’s documentary series about the Kennedys and played JFK in a 1983 mini-series, but of course the actor famously inhabited the Oval Office himself as fictional President Josiah Bartlet in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The show, which ran from 1999 to 2006, won a clutch of awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series each year from 2000 to 2003, and also starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Rob Lowe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Ice Age, 4pm, C4

This brilliant cartoon feature, set in the Ice Age, sees sabre-toothed tiger Diego (Denis Leary), Manny the mammoth (Ray Romano) and Sid the sloth (John Leguizamo) teaming up to return a human baby to its tribe. A super movie for all the family.

Live sport

Autumn Nations Rugby Union: Ireland v Georgia 1.45pm (k-o 2pm), C4/Amazon Prime Video

1.45pm (k-o 2pm), C4/Amazon Prime Video Motor racing: Bahrain Grand Prix 3.05pm, Sky Sports F1/NOW TV (highlights, 9pm, C4)

International T20 Cricket: South Africa v England 12pm, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

