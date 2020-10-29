TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 29th October

The Apprentice Best Bits is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the dreaded interviews in this week’s The Apprentice Best Bits, Kenneth Williams is the Comedy Legend profiled on Sky Arts, and Agents of Chaos on Sky Documentaries looks at Russia’s part in the 2016 US election result. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Comedy Legends, 9pm, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Anyone who has read the briefest part of Kenneth Williams’ published diaries will know that in his private life he could be very serious, and at times even despairing. Forever immortalised as the star of an astonishing 25 Carry On films, Kenneth was never less than memorable in any of them, no matter how their quality varied. As he continues this series, Barry Cryer looks at both sides of a complex man who was, after all, master of the double entendre.

★★★ JP

The Apprentice Best Bits, 9pm, BBC1

What’s the only task that has been in every series of The Apprentice? The one that makes even the ‘150 per cent confident’ candidates sweaty-palmed with fear? It’s the interviews! Over the years, Lord Sugar has assembled a crack team who reduce interviewees (apart from Ruth Badger, obviously) to jelly, leaving them gibbering nonsense like ‘Is Australia in Asia?’. Claude is possibly the most feared, with good reason. Who can forget his savage dismissal of series 10’s Solomon before the interview even began? ‘Please leave!’ – and, to add insult to injury: ‘No, that’s not the way out…’

★★★★ JP

Agents of Chaos, 9pm, Sky Documentaries/NOW TV

This powerful two-part film (concluding tomorrow) from Oscar-winning documentary maker Alex Gibney looks into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election. It’s a complex story but this takes its time to carefully document events in Russia that led to the most chaotic election in US history. It begins in 2013 at the Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg, which was tasked with controlling Russia’s digital conversation. But this film shows its ambitions soon went global. Impeccably researched, this shows just how disruptive and damaging digital manipulation can be.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Desperate Housewives, seasons one to eight, Amazon Prime Video

Those who loved Why Women Kill will want to watch (or rewatch) this comedy drama from its creator Marc Cherry, starring Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. It opens with the shocking suicide of one of the wives on Wisteria Lane.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sicario, 9pm, Film4

A stunning peek into the grisly war on drugs going on between Mexico and the USA, made by one of the finest film-makers today, Denis Villeneuve (he directed Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 and upcoming releases Dune and Cleopatra). He throws straight-arrow FBI agent Emily Blunt into the morass as she learns up is down and right is wrong, through the political machinations of fellow agent Josh Brolin and shady ‘fixer’ Benicio del Toro. The movie has a vicelike grip on proceedings, culminating in a terrifying night raid in the tunnels beneath the border, with Emily giving one of her best performances. A superb thriller.

Live sport

Europa League Football: Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur 5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2

5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: AEK Athens v Leicester City 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport/ESPN

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport/ESPN Europa League Football: Lille OSC v Celtic 5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 Europa League Football: Arsenal v Dundalk 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Rangers v Lech Poznan 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss The Apprentice Best Bits on TV tonight – never has Claude Littner been so scary

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!