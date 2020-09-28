TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 29th September

Life is just one of the gems on today...

New star-studded drama (and Doctor Foster spin-off) Life starts on BBC1, it’s biscuit week on The Great British Bake Off, and learn the Secrets of the Royal Treasures on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

Week two of the ‘all new normal’ Bake Off is all about beautiful biscuits, beginning with a signature bake involving fruit, nuts and chocolate. It’s a tropical technical next, followed by a hugely challenging showstopper as the remaining 11 bakers are asked to create an elaborate table setting made entirely from biscuits. Who will crumble and who will smash it in this ambitious challenge? And can someone remind the judges to ease off a bit as it’s only week two!

★★★★ JL

Life, 9pm, BBC1

This six-part Doctor Foster spin-off, set in Manchester, follows life inside a large house divided into flats, where residents’ lives suddenly explode with spectacular results. Victoria Hamilton reprises her Doctor Foster role of Anna Baker (friend of Gemma Foster), but Anna (pictured top) is now calling herself ‘Belle’ after carving out a new life for herself. Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman, Doctor Who’s Peter Davison and Hustle’s Adrian Lester also star. A promising first episode, full of the intrigue and suspense we loved from its big sister show.

★★★★★ RM

Secrets of the Royal Treasures, 10pm, Channel 5

Delve into stories of scandal, betrayal and even espionage at the heart of the Royal Family’s heirlooms in this intriguing one-off documentary. The monarchy has over one million artworks, known as the Royal Collection, from the Crown Jewels to priceless paintings. But behind every artwork is an extraordinary story. The most fascinating surrounds art historian Anthony Blunt, who was appointed head of the collection in 1945 and was later found to be a Soviet spy…

★★★★ HD

Cobra Kai, seasons 1-2, Netflix

Thirty years after The Karate Kid trilogy of movies, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are once again rivals, although their issues are now more complex, in a worthy follow-up to the film franchise. A fun, nostalgic and poignant series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Departure, 11.45pm, Film4

A dysfunctional British family falls apart while preparing to sell their holiday home in the south of France in this slow-moving but beautifully photographed drama. Juliet Stevenson is excellent as the mother on the verge of a nervous breakdown and Alex Lawther impresses as her sexually confused teenage son. Things get even more intense when mother and son both find themselves drawn to enigmatic French youth Phénix Brossard.

Live sport

Rugby Union: Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks 5.15pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

