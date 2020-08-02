TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 3rd August

The Deceived is just one of the gems on today...

Normal People's Paul Mescal stars in new Channel 5 thriller The Deceived, More4 goes Inside the Zoo: Down Under, and there's another chance to see Line of Duty from the very start on BBC1.

Inside the Zoo: Down Under, 9pm, More4

Set on the spectacular shores of Sydney Harbour, Taronga Zoo is one of the world’s most famous animal parks, and this series takes a look behind the scenes to follow daily life for the 240 keepers and 5,000 creatures. Every year, millions of visitors pass through the zoo’s gates to experience one of the greatest conservation success stories on the planet – and catch a glimpse of some of the most unique animals you’ll ever see. Yet, even though the park celebrated its 100th birthday last year, the staff know they can’t afford to rest on their laurels…

The Deceived, 9pm, Channel 5

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee shows her versatility with this new thriller, co-written with husband Tobias Beer. Dark, brooding and spooky, this is a world away from Derry Girls, but it’s just as addictive. Student Ophelia (Emily Reid) has a fling with her married lecturer (Emmett J Scanlan), but is horrified when his wife later dies in a fire at their home. Was it really an accident? And what’s that strange knocking sound in his house? Watch out for Normal People’s Paul Mescal as Sean. Showing nightly until Thursday.

Line of Duty, 9pm, BBC1

Mother of God (as Ted Hastings is fond of saying), here’s a chance to see one of the BBC’s most popular crime dramas from the beginning, and to remind ourselves of the twists and turns so far. In this first series, DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James) is investigated by AC-12 and the unit has a new addition, Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), who has yet to discover his penchant for Gareth Southgate waistcoats. Continues tomorrow.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Black-ish, seasons 1-5, Amazon Prime Video

An entertaining family sitcom that also wittily weaves issues about race into its storylines. African-American couple Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) raise their children in a predominantly white neighbourhood.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 11pm, Channel 5

Helen Fielding’s modern-day reworking of Pride & Prejudice became a chick-lit sensation and was turned into a great British romcom courtesy of the perfect casting of Renée Zellweger (with pitch-perfect London accent) as the dating disaster zone of the title. Colin Firth and Hugh Grant play the good and bad sides of her love life.

Live sport

Snooker: World Championship 10am & 1pm, BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

