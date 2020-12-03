TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 3rd December

New Elizabethans with Andrew Marr is just one of the gems on today...

Andrew Marr looks at 20th-century influencers in New Elizabethans, the DIY SOS team take on another Big Build for a deserving family, and Richard Ayoade is back with Celebrity Crystal Maze. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

DIY SOS: The Big Build, 8pm, BBC1

The Sweet family home in Weston-super-Mare is rapidly becoming too small for them. Youngest son Harry has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, while his older siblings Max and Louisa both have Friedreich’s Ataxia, which means that all three of them will become increasingly reliant on wheelchairs. The house isn’t built to accommodate wheelchairs, so the DIY SOS team arrive to completely revamp it with everything they’re likely to need in the future, including a lift and wheelchair-friendly kitchen…

★★★★ SP

New Elizabethans with Andrew Marr, 9pm, BBC2

We’ve come a long way since 1952,’ declares Andrew Marr in this fascinating look at how society has changed since Queen Elizabeth II took the throne. It’s completely captivating because it isn’t a stuffy look at history from the top down, but a story told from the perspective of a group of ‘change makers’ from all walks of life, who made a significant impact on how we live today. People like Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged, Monty Python’s Graham Chapman, who came out as gay in 1972, and Darcus Howe, who was key in highlighting police racism.

★★★★★ JL

Celebrity Crystal Maze, 10pm, C4

Richard Ayoade offers his hand on a stick to a new set of celebrities hoping to capture those gold tokens flying around in the Crystal Dome and win money for charity. But of course, they have to win crystals first, and the stars tackling the fiendish physical, skill, mystery and mental challenges this week are Laura Whitmore, Chris Ramsey, Diversity’s Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and ex-rugby star Gareth Thomas.

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

The West Wing, seasons one to seven, All 4

Martin Sheen has recently been heard narrating More4’s documentary series about the Kennedys and played JFK in a 1983 mini-series, but of course the actor famously inhabited the Oval Office himself as fictional President Josiah Bartlet in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The show, which ran from 1999 to 2006, won a clutch of awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series each year from 2000 to 2003, and also starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Rob Lowe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Snowman, All 4

It’s nearly 40 years old, but this Oscar-nominated animation based on Raymond Briggs’ book is a timeless classic for all ages. A young boy called James builds a snowman on Christmas Eve, only for it to come to life and take him on an incredible adventure to the North Pole. David Bowie introduces the story as the grown-up James, replacing Raymond Briggs in the original 1982 version. The rest of the animation is wordless, apart from the song Walking in the Air, which it is of course compulsory to sing along to in a falsetto voice.

