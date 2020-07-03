TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 3rd July

Hamilton is just one of the gems on today...

Hit stage musical Hamilton comes to Disney+, BBC4 takes you on a Latin Music Adventure, and visit The Pembrokeshire Coast for A Wild Year on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.



Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Huey Morgan’s Latin Music Adventure, 9.30pm, BBC4

If lockdown has made you misplace your mojo, then this series from former Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan will put a spring back in your step. His journey through the history of Latin music begins in Brazil at a Rio samba school as they prepare for carnival. As well as meeting legends of the Brazilian music scene from years gone by, Huey also checks out the new urban sound of modern Brazil, led by fearless female rapper Karol Conka.

★★★★ JL

Hamilton, Disney+

Musical fans who didn’t manage to see the award-winning Hamilton on stage are in for a treat as this filmed version (on Broadway, from 2016) reminds us what all the fuss was about. The musical’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is sensational as Alexander Hamilton, who deals with bitter rivalries and shocking scandals as he fights in the American War of Independence and becomes one of the country’s founding fathers. With loads of brilliantly catchy songs, many of them in a hip-hop style, politics has never been more thrilling.

★★★★ CC

The Pembrokeshire Coast: A Wild Year, 9pm, BBC2

Seasons’ greetings from Pembrokeshire, Wales! This documentary, soothingly narrated by Toby Jones, captures the region over a year, using mesmerising time-lapse photography. From the arrival of puffins on Skomer Island in spring and droves of summer tourists, to preparations for winter and seasonal celebrations, including fireworks, Christmas carols by candlelight and a New Year’s Day swim, this is a special place all year round. Gorgeous, gentle viewing…

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, seasons 1-7, All 4

Joss Whedon’s seminal series set the gold standard for supernatural shows, with Sarah Michelle Gellar getting the role of her life as Sunnydale High student Buffy Summers, who embraces her destiny as a vampire slayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Frozen II, 7pm, Sky Premiere/Disney+

Elsa and Anna are all grown up as hit movie Frozen II hits the small screen. This time, a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa (Idina Menzel), which leads her, Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff, Olaf and Sven to embark on a journey to discover the origin of her powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. There are some seriously catchy songs, including the earworm Into the Unknown.

Live sport

Championship Football: Charlton Athletic v Millwall 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Hamilton on TV tonight – a toe-tapping history lesson!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!