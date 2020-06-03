TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 3rd June

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday is just one of the gems on today...

ITV helps Bradley Walsh celebrate a big birthday, Animal Planet’s Saved By the Barn tells the stories of rescued farm animals, and BBC4’s Canadian crime drama Cardinal is back – in a new home on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Saved By the Barn, 8pm, Animal Planet

Dan McKernan exchanged his job as a computer developer for running the Barn Sanctuary at his historic family farm in Michigan. Injured, abandoned or neglected farm animals are taken in, rehabilitated and then allowed a life of luxury at this idyllic ranch. In this first episode, the team gets ready to open up the spring pastures, rescue a lamb with deformed legs and wrestle a rooster with anger-management issues.

★★★ JL

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday, 9pm, ITV

Bradley Walsh fans are in for a treat with this look back at the popular TV star’s career to mark his 60th birthday, starting with an appearance on LWT’s 6 O’Clock Show in 1987. There are long-forgotten TV gems from Brad’s Midas Touch and Wheel of Fortune days, which show him with bleach-blond hair and a 90s sense of style, while The Chase, Doctor Who and Corrie viewers get

to enjoy some classic moments. We also get to giggle at his antics with Barney again in Breaking Dad! Jason Manford narrates.

★★★ HD

Cardinal, from 9pm, BBC2/iPlayer

For its fourth series, Cardinal has moved from a BBC4 Saturday-night slot to a new home on BBC2, but it’ll be a relatively short stay as it’s the Canadian crime drama’s final season. Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) and his partner Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse) are back to police the fictional city of Algonquin Bay and in the first of tonight’s two episodes, they investigate the suspected abduction of a well-known politician’s husband.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Never Have I Ever, season 1, Netflix

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of this coming-of-age-comedy that centres on 15-year-old Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). After a difficult year, geeky Devi is determined to become cool. Adding to the sitcom’s quirky charm is the narration by American tennis great John McEnroe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Carmen Jones, 2.50pm (not Wales), BBC2

Full of ringing tunes and emotive power, this was a triumphant filming by Otto Preminger of Oscar Hammerstein’s all-black Broadway adaptation of Bizet’s Carmen. It seems a shame that Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte, both great singers, were not allowed to use their own voices, but their performances are on the money.

Soaps on TV tonight

Happy viewing!