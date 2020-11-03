TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 3rd November

The Great British Bake Off is just one of the gems on today...

It’s back to the 1980s in The Great British Bake Off, C4 are Educating Greater Manchester, and it’s the dramatic finale in Life. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Educating Greater Manchester, 9.15pm, C4

The heartwarming fly-on-the-wall series returns to Harrop Fold Secondary School in Salford for a new four-part series. Filmed one school year after the last series was shown back in 2017, the cameras once again capture all the action from the corridors and classrooms of the Greater Manchester school. While the pupils keep the staff busy with behaviour good and bad, funny and heartbreaking, it’s a tough term for head teacher Mr Povey as he faces some serious allegations about the school’s results. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ JL

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

There’s a wistful grin on Paul’s face when he says he’s still ‘an Eighties boy at heart’, which is lucky because this week is all about the bakes and flavours of what Noel calls ‘the Rubik’s Cube and ET era’. After a modern spin on quiches for the signature, the bakers face a sweet nostalgic favourite for the technical. But the scorching heat makes matters tricky in what Matt dubs the ‘hottest tent in the history of the world.’ And that heat proves even tougher for the showstopper challenge as the judges unfortunately – and cruelly! – want the bakers to reimagine ice-cream cakes!

★★★★ CC

Life, 9pm, BBC1

This absorbing, twisty drama bows out with not one, but two weddings that finally bring the neighbours together. But will any of them find peace? Bride-to-be Hannah has had her fair share of drama leading up to her big day, but has she convinced herself that lovely and loyal Liam is the man for her instead of her old flame Andy? Meanwhile, Belle is bracing herself for some very awkward nuptials when she reluctantly agrees to attend her ex-husband Neil’s wedding with his pregnant bride, Julia. But with her sister Ruth and niece Maya at odds, Belle is torn between her family and simmering feelings for her cheating former spouse…

★★★★ RM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Deadwater Fell, season one, All 4/BritBox

David Tennant, who recently played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, stars as a Scottish village doctor who may or may not have killed his family after his wife and three young children perish in a house fire in this involving crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Season’s Greetings, 2.15pm, Channel 5

Greetings card writer Laura Bell Bundy clashes with handsome Casey Manderson, the new young CEO of the company, when he looks to modernise. Obviously, they will hate each other for eternity…

Live sport

UEFA Champions League Football: Atalanta v Liverpool 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 UEFA Champions League Football: Manchester City v Olympiacos 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

