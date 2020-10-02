TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 3rd October

The Wall is just one of the gems on today...

Danny Dyer’s back with a new series of game show The Wall, it’s the welcome return of Spitting Image, and it’s Musicals Week in the Best of Strictly. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Spitting Image, BritBox

After nearly 25 years off the air, Spitting Image makes its return today – for BritBox subscribers, anyway. As the series is planning topical comedy, there was no preview as we went to press, but original co-creator Roger Law is on board to head up the creative team, so expect the same wry attention to detail in the puppets. Speaking of them, they range from the expected (Boris Johnson and Donald Trump) to the surprising (Tyson Fury and RuPaul) – and the trailer suggests the jokes will be the established mixture of witty and crude…

The Wall, 9.15pm, BBC1

EastEnders favourite Danny Dyer is back with a second series of The Wall, the super-intense game of risk and reward, where players must answer questions and drop balls down a giant wall into money slots for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. In this week’s first show, sisters Nichola and Paula from County Antrim face some big decisions as they attempt to win cash for their family’s future. ★★★★ VW

Strictly: The Best of Musicals, 8.10pm, BBC1

Musical Week is always packed full of drama, especially as it’s also quarter final night! Remember Faye Tozer’s Lonely Goat herder from The Sound of Music, Davood Ghadami as the Phantom of the Opera and Judge Rinder’s disastrous Jersey Boys’ samba? Tonight’s special is packed with some iconic group dances from the professionals, too, with routines from West End shows Cats, Dreamgirls and Sweet Charity. And as an extra special treat we also get another chance to see Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood strut his stuff as Dolly Levi from the classic musical Hello, Dolly!

Schitt’s Creek, seasons one to six, Netflix

This infectiously funny comedy series swept the board at the Emmys recently, winning nine awards, including all four acting categories for its stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. It centres on the formerly wealthy Rose family, who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke. Now living in a motel, they have to try to get to grips with life without money and learn how to live together as a family.

12 Years a Slave, 9pm, C4

Sir Steve McQueen, who created and directed the upcoming BBC drama Small Axe, directed this Oscar-winning 2014 movie starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Challenge Cup Rugby League: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors 2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1

2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1 Challenge Cup Rugby League: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC2

4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC2 T20 Blast Cricket from 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

