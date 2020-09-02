TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 3rd September

Young Wallander is just one of the gems on today...

Young Wallander features the popular Swedish cop, the last Emmerdale Family Tree looks at the Sugdens, and black Britons discuss Racism: My Story.

Emmerdale Family Tree: The Sugdens, 7pm, ITV

A week after the death of grand dame Annie, ITV pays tribute to the family who put the word ‘farm’ into Emmerdale’s original title. Sugden sibling rivalry is a major talking point (Joe and Jack, and Robert and Andy), while long-term fans will enjoy the appearances of former stars Frazer Hines (Joe) and Alyson Spiro (Sarah). But the show also serves as a sorry reminder of how depleted the clan now is. Is it time producers lured back Mr Six-Pack Kelvin Fletcher, aka Andy, to beef things up?

★★★★ AS

Young Wallander, Netflix

If you’re a fan of Henning Mankell’s popular Kurt Wallander novels and the BBC series starring Kenneth Branagh (available on BBC iPlayer and Netflix), this six-parter is a must-watch! It follows the Swedish detective’s progress as he takes on his first gripping case as a rookie cop but, unusually for a ‘prequel’, it’s all set in the present day, not the past. Adam Pålsson stars as the twentysomething Wallander, with Brit actors Leanne Best, Joe Layton and Richard Dillane also featuring in the cast.

★★★★ NC

Racism: My Story, 10pm, Channel 5

A powerful film to mark 100 days since George Floyd’s death, about the racism, inequality and brutality faced by black British people today. Well-known faces such as comedian Andi Osho, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace and former footballer Mark Bright talk about their experiences, while others including nurses, doctors and youth workers also recount their stories of injustice and prejudice.

★★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Designated Survivor, seasons 1-3, Netflix

With the US elections just around the corner, sit back and watch what happens when a low-ranking politician has to take over the running of America after a bomb kills the president and all his top officials. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the lead role.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Plenty, 10pm, Talking Pictures TV

Charles Dance (soon to be seen in ITV drama The Singapore Grip) and Meryl Streep star in this drama about a former Resistance fighter trying to adapt to life in postwar Britain.

Live sport

Rugby League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers 2.25pm, Sky Sports Mix

2.25pm, Sky Sports Mix Rugby League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Wigan Warriors 5.55pm, Sky Sports Mix

5.55pm, Sky Sports Mix Rugby League: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos 8.15pm, Sky Sports Mix

