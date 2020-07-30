Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend is just one of the gems on today...

Angel and Dick Strawbridge show us how to Make Do and Mend, Ranvir Singh shows another family how to Eat, Shop Save, and Tom Kerridge show us how to big up our barbecues. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Eat, Shop, Save, 7.30pm (not Scotland), ITV

The Glens from Newton Abbot have adopted a meat-free diet, but the family of four don’t eat many vegetables and their weekly shop costs £200 thanks to pricey meat substitutes. Mum Jena’s ‘diet’ shakes add another £20 to the bill, and she’s shocked to hear that she’s exceeding the recommended daily calorie intake for a woman. As lockdown strikes, can they learn to plan their meals better and cook cheaper, healthier alternatives?

★★★ IM

If the delightful, infectious enthusiasm that Dick and Angel Strawbridge display for restoration has made you wonder, ‘Could I do that?’ then this spin-off is for you! The four-parter Make Do and Mend sees the pair join in the current video-chatting trend to share tips and give a boost to DIYers. First up, Dick and Angel offer guidance on bathroom renovation, building a food smoker and doing up a shabby front door. And, of course, they even find time to start new projects of their own at the chateau!

★★★★ CC

Tom Kerridge Barbecues, from 9pm, Food Network

Most people have had a burnt, sorry, barbecued burger or sausage in their time, but would you ever think of cooking the more luxurious côte de boeuf or lobster thermidor over hot coals? Enter Tom Kerridge, who is on a mission to big up the barbecue in his new series, and in this opening episode proves that even the finest of foods can be cooked in your back garden. And it’s not just your surf and turf – even bread and potatoes can be chargrilled. As Tom says: ‘There’s nothing like the smell of your favourite food cooking over hot coals.’

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Staged, one season, BBC iPlayer

One of the most enjoyable lockdown comedies we’ve seen. David Tennant and Michael Sheen clearly relish their roles as fictionalised versions of themselves, as they prepare to rehearse a play via video calls.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Becoming Jane, 9pm, BBC4

Inspired by the early life of Jane Austen, this stars Anne Hathaway as the 20-year-old writer falling in love. Austen fans can also catch Emma at 8pm on the same channel.

Live sport

Golf: WGC St Jude Invitational 6pm, Sky Sports Golf

6pm, Sky Sports Golf Cricket: England v Ireland One Day International 1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket

1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket Basketball: NBA Restart 11.30pm, Sky Sports Arena

