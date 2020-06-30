TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 30th June

The Choir: Singing for Britain is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the turn of the keyworkers to hit the right note in The Choir: Singing for Britain, Ben Fogle has his final catch-up with those who made New Lives in the Wild, and Essie’s at breaking point in Holby City. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.



Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, 9pm, Channel 5

In the final episode of this inspiring series, Ben Fogle revisits former war correspondent Julius Strauss and his wife Kristin in British Columbia. On his first trip to the mountainous region, which is home to grizzly bears, Ben was shocked by the impact hunting had on the animals. Years on, the couple’s campaigning has led to new protections being implemented, but they now face terrible wildfires during the dry summers, so they have to do constant drills.

★★★★ TE

The Choir: Singing for Britain, 9pm, BBC2

Choirmaster Gareth Malone continues his emotional journey to bring the nation together and lift spirits through the power of song. This week he’s helping keyworkers who have dedicated themselves to keeping the UK’s essential services going, despite the real fear of catching the virus themselves. Using the latest technology from his garden music studio, Gareth listens to stories of how the lockdown has affected them and why singing has helped keep them strong. The group then creates a song that reflects the unique and difficult time we are living in.

★★★★ JL

Holby City, 8pm, BBC1

When Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) suffers a post-op crisis, Essie (Kaye Wragg) is supporting his daughter Evie as news comes that baby Isla has chickenpox. It all gets too much for Essie when she then gets bad news from her oncologist. Meanwhile, Cameron’s performance review doesn’t go to plan, so he takes drastic action to prove he’s top dog. Nicky clashes with Jac over Brenda’s treatment, and the fallout from the Kestrel debacle continues as Guy puts pressure on Max – will she be forced to step down as Holby’s CEO?

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, seasons 1-7, All 4

Joss Whedon’s seminal series set the gold standard for supernatural shows, with Sarah Michelle Gellar getting the role of her life as Sunnydale High student Buffy Summers, who embraces her destiny as a vampire slayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Standing Up, Falling Down, 10.15pm, Sky Premiere

Things aren’t going well for stand-up comedian Ben Schwartz. He’s failed to make a living in LA and now, at 34, has had to move back in with his parents (Kevin Dunn and Debra Monk) and sister (Grace Gummer). Then he meets larger-than-life alcoholic Billy Crystal and the two form an unlikely friendship. Crystal is excellent, bringing unexpected poignancy, and he and Schwartz make a great double act.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United 7.30pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky One/Sky Sports Premier League/Pick (Freesat, Pick HD only)

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Choir: Singing for Britain on TV tonight – uplifting!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!