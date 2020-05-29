TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 30th May

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is just one of the gems on today...

Alan Carr hosts an Epic Gameshow on ITV, there’s an action-packed Casualty, and BBC2 profiles jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Casualty, 8.40pm, BBC1

Charlie gives Connie the hairdryer treatment when he rocks up to the ED – since Duffy’s death he’s raging at life in general and Connie specifically. But when he, Dylan, Connie and Faith are taken hostage, will we see a glimmer of the old Charlie? In an action-packed episode, armed police wait for an opportunity to stage a rescue, while Faith decides to take matters into her own hands.

★★★★ ER

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 8.15pm, ITV

Get set for nostalgia as Alan Carr brings back five of our favourite game shows. In weeks to come we’ll play The Price Is Right, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye and Take Your Pick, but tonight Alan kicks off with Brucie classic Play Your Cards Right. And he’s brought along a few friends to play the game: Ruth and Eamonn are among stars shouting ‘higher’ and ‘lower’ at an oversized pack of cards, while Chris Ramsey, Martine McCutcheon and Ore Oduba are also playing with their other halves. Great fun for all the family.

★★★★★ EB

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things, 9pm, BBC2

This film about the life and career of Ella Fitzgerald begins in 1934 as she takes to the Apollo Theatre stage in Harlem. A nervous 16-year-old, she may not have looked like a star, but she sounded like one. The First Lady of Song, as she became known, was born and soon Ella was touring and finding global recognition. The film also reveals the racism that blighted her career, and her struggle to combine her success with family life. Featuring interviews with her son Ray Brown Jr, Tony Bennett and Smokey Robinson.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Never Have I Ever, season 1, Netflix

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of this coming-of-age-comedy that centres on 15-year-old Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). After a difficult year, geeky Devi is determined to become cool. Adding to the sitcom’s quirky charm is the narration by American tennis great John McEnroe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Captain America: Civil War, 9.30pm, ITV

Arguably one of the best Marvel movies, this is an Avengers film in all but name, as Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) defies Tony Stark/Iron Man, who wants all superheroes to sign a treaty to be accountable to government. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) make their debuts.

