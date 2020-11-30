TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 30th November

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas is just one of the gems on today...

Kirstie’s back with her annual Handmade Christmas crafting guide, this week’s Hospital focuses on older patients, and it’s the dramatic conclusion of The Undoing. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

The treatment of older patients in care homes has been a big issue during the pandemic. This episode is at Barnet Hospital, which treats a high proportion of elderly people. Sheila, 78, has been in hospital for five weeks after a heart attack. Her long stay on the ward, with no visitors due to COVID, has taken its toll. We also meet 91-year-old Betty, who is brought in from a care home following a coronavirus outbreak. With beds and staff overwhelmed, the hospital has to make a decision about her treatment…

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, 5pm, C4

If ever there was a year when we needed a bit of help to get into the festive spirit, then it’s 2020. But if anyone can kick-start the season to be jolly it’s Kirstie Allsopp in her specially built grotto with sackloads of crafts and ideas to bring some much-needed comfort and joy. She’s also joined by her very own elf, better known as Phil Spencer, who will turn his hand to everything from woodwork to ice-sculpting. There’s also a daily contest between four top crafters and guest judges share their know-how, while Kirstie revisits some of her makes from Christmases past. Continues daily.

The Undoing, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

With more twists and turns than Nicole Kidman’s hair, this is a cut above the average whodunnit and tonight it reaches an electrifying conclusion. New York oncologist Jonathan (Hugh Grant) is on trial for the brutal murder of his mistress. Given that Jonathan’s changed his story more times than wife Grace (Nicole) has changed her coat, he certainly seems guilty. But other suspects are in the mix, not least (remember last week’s shocking cliffhanger?!) someone very close to home!

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The West Wing, seasons one to seven, All 4

Martin Sheen has recently been heard narrating More4’s documentary series about the Kennedys and played JFK in a 1983 mini-series, but of course the actor famously inhabited the Oval Office himself as fictional President Josiah Bartlet in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The show, which ran from 1999 to 2006, won a clutch of awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series each year from 2000 to 2003, and also starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Rob Lowe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Death Wish, 10pm, Channel 5

Bruce Willis takes the law into his own hands after burglars murder his wife Elisabeth Shue and leave daughter Camila Morrone in a coma. This remake of the notorious 1974 Michael Winner thriller gets its kicks out of gory kills.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Fulham 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Premier League Football: West Ham Utd v Aston Villa 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

