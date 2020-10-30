TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 30th October

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is just one of the gems on today...

Jonathan Ross is one of the guests on Bake Off: An Extra Slice this week, the second season of The Mandalorian comes to Disney+, and Susan Calman reveals more Secret Scotland. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Mandalorian, Disney+

The Mandalorian and ‘Baby Yoda’ continue their journey in the much-anticipated second series, facing new enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through the dangerous Star Wars galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Can the pair keep safe from evil Empire warlord Moff Gideon? With at least two more seasons in the pipeline, this is going to be a long adventure…

★★★★ NC

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice, 8pm, C4

Are we all in agreement that there are very few programmes that wouldn’t be improved by the addition of Tom Allen? His voiceover on The Apprentice Best Bits elevates a clip show to one of the week’s highlights. And while it’s hard to improve on the perfection that is Jo Brand plus cake plus celebrity fans, the addition of Tom to An Extra Slice is, well, the icing on top. Tonight in his regular slot he’ll cast his side-eye over home bakers’ creations, while Jo chats to Jonathan Ross, comedian Darren Harriott and Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney

★★★★ JP

Secret Scotland with Susan Calman, 8pm, Channel 5

Comedian Susan Calman continues her tour of her homeland, uncovering some hidden gems and places she didn’t know existed. Tonight she travels from the capital Edinburgh in the east to her hometown of Glasgow in the west. And it’s a packed show as Susan moves effortlessly from learning how to lay a table for the Queen aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia to feeding time of a more casual nature with the famous penguins at Edinburgh Zoo. Susan’s journey ends at Glasgow Central station, the busiest in Scotland, whose glass roof could possibly be the largest in Europe.

★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Desperate Housewives, seasons one to eight, Amazon Prime Video

Those who loved Why Women Kill will want to watch (or rewatch) this comedy drama from its creator Marc Cherry, starring Teri Hatcher and Eva Longoria. It opens with the shocking suicide of one of the wives on Wisteria Lane.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Invisible Man, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

In a supremely terrifying new take on the HG Wells novel, writer/director Leigh Whannell mines the original premise and finds treasure of the chilling kind. He’s helped by an actor of Elisabeth Moss’ calibre, who plays an abused wife escaping the grip of a violent husband. He’s dead, she’s told, but strange things happening around her suggest he’s still around – or is she just going insane? An excellent edge-of-the-seat thriller with Elisabeth convincing as a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

Live sport

Rugby League: Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils 5.25pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV

5.25pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV Rugby League: St Helens v Wigan Warriors 7.45pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Arena/Sky Sports Mix/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

Happy viewing!