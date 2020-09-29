TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 30th September

The Savoy is just one of the gems on today...



The Savoy Hotel re-opens its doors, Sky Atlantic’s The Comey Rule dramatises the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath, and key workers’ stories come to life in No Masks. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Comey Rule, from 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

In 2016 when reality TV star Donald Trump became US President, FBI Director James Comey was a hate figure thanks to his investigations into Hillary Clinton’s emails. By May 2017, Trump had fired Comey, calling him a ‘sleazebag’. But what exactly went on behind the scenes? This powerful four-part drama claims that Comey’s refusal to stop investigating Russian election interference put him on a collision course with Trump. An intense, eye-balling drama with Jeff Daniels as Comey and a scene-stealing Brendan Gleeson as Trump.

★★★★ ER

The Savoy, 9pm, ITV

The Savoy first opened its doors over 130 years ago, but 2020 has been the prestigious hotel’s toughest year yet. This four-part series takes us behind the scenes to see how the staff and guests are coping. In tonight’s first episode we see Gordon Ramsay, who runs the world famous Savoy Grill, give his top chef, well, a grilling. Then follow a host of characters, including Michael Peluso, son of late ‘Oxo Mum’ Lynda Bellingham, as he starts a new job as a butler. But what will the patrons, many of whom have been visiting the hotel for decades, make of his cocktails?

★★★★ SMA

No Masks, 9pm, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Russell Tovey stars in this intimate one-off special that hits home about the reality for our key-worker heroes, based on real testimonies from London’s frontline staff at the height of the Coronavirus crisis. Russell plays police officer Noel, The Crown’s Lorraine Ashbourne stars as palliative nurse Linda, who shares a shocking story from her past. The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra is Anuja, a hard-working junior doctor with a questionable boyfriend. Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker is kind-hearted care-home worker Vincent, and Harlots’ Anna Calder-Marshall plays retired teacher Annie… A moving and thought-provoking watch.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Cobra Kai, seasons 1-2, Netflix

Thirty years after The Karate Kid trilogy of movies, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are once again rivals, although their issues are now more complex, in a worthy follow-up to the film franchise. A fun, nostalgic and poignant series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Madness of King George, 6.50pm, Film4

Alan Bennett’s award-winning play makes a hugely successful jump to the big screen. Nigel Hawthorne recreates his stage role, playing the unfortunate British monarch who is beset by rivalry when it becomes clear that he is losing his mind. A terrific supporting cast includes Helen Mirren and Rupert Everett.

Live sport

Women’s International T20 Cricket: England v West Indies 5.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

