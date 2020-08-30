TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 31st August

Planet Earth: A Celebration is just one of the gems on today...

Relive some of the best moments in wildlife documentaries in Planet Earth: A Celebration, Dr Michael Mosley leads The Diagnosis Detectives, and C4 lets us in on the Dirty Secrets of Britain’s Takeaways. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Diagnosis Detectives, 9pm, BBC2

Dr Michael Mosley (again!) presents a new four-part series that brings together 12 of the UK’s leading doctors to help patients who have so far baffled the medical profession. Paul, 75, woke up with a swollen eye 18 months ago and now he’s struggling to see. The 12 medics believe it could be anything from an allergy to a rare tropical disease or even lung cancer. As Paul undergoes tests, also in need of an answer is 71-year-old Judy, who keeps being sick and struggles to eat any solid food. The impact on her life has been absolutely devastating, but one of the doctors is confident that he knows what is wrong and, crucially, how to help her.

★★★★ JL

Planet Earth: A Celebration, 8pm, BBC1

The BBC natural history team has captured some extraordinary events in recent years and Sir David Attenborough selects the finest sequences from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II for this special programme. There’s new narration as well as a fresh score from Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea to enjoy, and these add an extra dimension to some of the wildest moments. Relive breathtaking footage of baby iguanas chased by racer snakes, rarely seen Himalayan snow leopards, surfing dolphins and plenty more…

★★★★ SMA

Dirty Secrets of Britain’s Takeaways, 7.30pm, C4

In Britain we eat 22m takeaways every week, but how much do we know about the places they come from? Environmental Health Officer Gareth Jones and chef April Jackson look at some north-west London food outlets and get a few nasty surprises. The good news is that one place gets a five-star hygiene makeover…

★★★ SMA

Designated Survivor, seasons 1-3, Netflix

With the US elections just around the corner, sit back and watch what happens when a low-ranking politician has to take over the running of America after a bomb kills the president and all his top officials. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the lead role.

Paddington 2, 6.25pm (not Scotland), BBC1

The marmalade-loving bear from Peru returns in a family movie that’s even finer and funnier than the first. It’s a joyous experience, even though Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) ends up in the clink after being framed by a conniving actor (Hugh Grant, having a fine old time of hamming it up). Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins return as Paddington’s adopted parents, with a smattering of well-known faces proliferating possibly the most charming rendition of London you’ll ever hope to see. A movie with a lovable, furry centre.

Tennis: US Open Amazon Prime Video

