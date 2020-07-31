TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 31st July

The Muppets are back!

Richard Ayoade hosts a socially distanced BAFTA TV Awards ceremony, The Muppets are back on Disney Plus, and Richard Ayoade (again) looks back at Travel Man’s Greatest Trips. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Muppets Now, Disney Plus

We’re thrilled that the Muppets are back with a weekly unscripted magazine-style show packed full of mischief and famous faces on Disney Plus. The opener sees stalwart Kermit attempt to conduct an in-depth interview with RuPaul on his chat show Mup Close and Personal – with unwanted input from his star-struck pals! Meanwhile, style icon Miss Piggy provides some interesting beauty tips (anyone for a face-slapping massage?!)

The BAFTA TV Awards, 7pm, BBC1

This year’s winners will have to wait a bit longer than usual to get their hands on their trophies, as – due to social distancing – the event is being held virtually. So, no red carpet, no complimentary champers and no Royal Festival Hall. Instead, nominees join remotely as first-time host Travel Man’s Richard Ayoade oversees a bash with much greater potential for ‘technical difficulties’. Then again, if it goes well, maybe this year’s BAFTAs will get a nod for the Best Live Event award at next year’s ceremony?

Travel Man’s Greatest Trips: Out and About, 8pm, C4

Busy Richard Ayoade (see BAFTAs above) looks back at some of his favourite trips in a new four-part series. His time as Travel Man has taken him to more than 40 destinations and his highlights include a tour of Vienna with Chris O’Dowd, ticking off Dubai’s must-see attractions with Johnny Vegas, and rafting in Florence with Rebel Wilson. Not every weekend escape was enjoyable, however, and the comic also recalls the excursions he wished he could have missed, especially a terrifying buggy safari in Dubrovnik.

Best box set to watch

Staged, one season, BBC iPlayer

One of the most enjoyable lockdown comedies we’ve seen. David Tennant and Michael Sheen clearly relish their roles as fictionalised versions of themselves, as they prepare to rehearse a play via video calls.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Knives Out, Amazon Prime Video

Rian Johnson writes and directs this homage to those Agatha Christie films stuffed with an all-star cast. He uses the considerable charm of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a private sleuth from the Deep South, investigating the death of a wealthy novelist (Christopher Plummer). His eccentric family includes Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Toni Collette, with Ana de Armas as the home help who seems to be the only person upset by Plummer’s demise. It’s a wild ride with plenty of red herrings and twists, although Johnson’s grip on his fun material is firm throughout.

