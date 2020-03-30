TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 31st March

Our Girl is just one of the gems on today...

Georgie is in the firing line in Our Girl, we go Back in Time for the Corner Shop for a final visit, and Sarah Beeny is back for some more property tips. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Back in Time for the Corner Shop, 8pm, BBC2

After serving behind the counter for 100 years, the Ardern family look back at their time as shopkeepers and explore how new technology is changing the modern corner shop. Dave worries about a new app which means customers use their phone to pay for goods and don’t need a shopkeeper, but his eldest son Sam thinks it’s brilliant. But all the family is impressed by the community-run shop and zero-waste store. They end their adventure reflecting on their favourite moments with presenters Sara Cox and social historian Polly Russell over tea and cake in a cafe that was once a corner shop.

Rating: ★★★★ JL

Our Girl, 9pm, BBC1

Following last week’s explosive opening episode which saw a bomb explode at the hospital in Kabul, Sergeant Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) makes it her mission to protect hospital administrator Dr Bahil (Badria Timimi) from Taliban warlord Omar, as the doctor continues her drive to offer polio inoculations to local children. But faced with a situation in which families are too afraid to come to a hospital under attack, Dr Bahil is forced into the mountains to carry out the inoculation programme. With Georgie by her side, will she be safe? Michelle puts in another stellar performance here as Georgie, a woman haunted by the grief of losing a loved one and who’ll stop at nothing to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.

Rating: ★★★★ VW

Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate, 8pm, HGTV

Sarah Beeny gets homeowners to renovate, refresh and revitalise their property in this series on Freeview/Freesat channel HGTV (formerly Home). Tonight she helps out recently widowed Laura, who has a Victorian terrace in Southsea that no longer suits her needs now her children have left home.

Rating: ★★★ JL

Miss Scarlet and the Duke, 9pm, Alibi

This 19th-century period crime drama about ‘London’s first female private detective’ is instantly likeable. Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders’ Linda) headlines as Eliza Scarlet, who takes over her late father’s investigation business, but faces discrimination – and disbelief – at every turn. Jamestown’s Stuart Martin co-stars as her sparring partner William Wellington, a longtime family friend who works for the police. Eliza’s first case finds her searching for a missing woman in the fleshpots of London and, in an amusing subplot, a shy suitor is being pressed by his overbearing mother to ask for Eliza’s hand. A stylish blend of crime drama and romantic comedy.

Rating: ★★★★ IM

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, 8pm, C4

Strictly star Joe Sugg, singer James Blunt and presenters Alex Jones and Alison Hammond nervously make their way into the Bake Off tent this week, to be faced with challenges for decorated traybakes (Signature), a British classic (Technical) and a biscuit scene portraying childhood dreams of what they wanted to be when they grew up (Showstopper). But amid the culinary creativity, all eyes are soon on Joe when he manages to injure his finger pretty dramatically…

Rating: ★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch



Line of Duty, Series 1-5, iPlayer



After the Sport Relief spoof, it’s a good time to return to the ‘real’ work of police anti-corruption unit AC-12, led by Superintendent Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). The deep-rooted links to organised crime are apparent from the first series with Lennie James.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Black Sea, 11.10pm, Film4

Jude Law’s veteran submarine captain leads a fractious half-British, half-Russian crew on a hunt for sunken treasure in this underwater action thriller. As the men go after the loot – a fortune in Nazi gold lying in the hold of a wrecked U-boat at the bottom of the Black Sea – they find all manner of external and internal perils in their way. The plot doesn’t entirely hold water, but it builds up some good, sweaty, claustrophobic tension.

