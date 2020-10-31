TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 31st October

Strictly Come Dancing is just one of the gems on today...

It’s crunch time as the stars dance for your vote in Strictly Come Dancing, Spitting Image is back on ITV for a US election special, and Nick Frost stars in paranormal comedy drama Truth Seekers. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Spitting Image: US Election Special, 10pm, ITV/BritBox

Although this revived series has satirised celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Prince Harry, politics rightly remains its bread and butter and this special episode concerning the US Presidential Election is why we’ve loved seeing Spitting Image back on our screens. Due to our unfortunate lack of clairvoyant abilities, we can’t quite be sure what is going to happen in the last few days of the campaign trail, but something tells us it is going to be… intense. A second election special will also be available exclusively to BritBox viewers.

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.15pm, BBC1

There was plenty of sparkle last Saturday night as this year’s 12 celebrities took to the floor to perform their first ballroom or latin routine live to the nation. We had a sensational samba from EastEnder Maisie Smith, a fiery paso doble from GMB host Ranvir Singh and, our personal favourite, a super-charged cha-cha from comedian Bill Bailey. This weekend, the competition hots up as tonight they’ll be dancing for your votes, to avoid tomorrow’s first dance-off. No one wants to be the first to leave – so who will get to dance another day?

Truth Seekers, Amazon Prime Video

Any show described as a cross between The X-Files and Shaun of the Dead with a touch of Ghostbusters has a lot to live up to, yet Truth Seekers carries the burden with ease. The eight-parter stars Nick Frost as Gus, an internet engineer whose true passion lies in hunting ghosts with his colleague Elton (Samson Kayo), while Nick’s best mate Simon Pegg plays the pair’s boss. It’s a story that effortlessly bridges the gap between horror and comedy, while subtly tugging at your heartstrings. Look out for a memorable turn from Malcolm McDowell.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Deadwater Fell, season one, All 4/BritBox

David Tennant, who recently played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, stars as a Scottish village doctor who may or may not have killed his family after his wife and three young children perish in a house fire in this involving crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Blockers, 9pm, C4

High school best friends Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon and Geraldine Viswanathan are out to lose their virginity on prom night, but their respective parents, Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena, get wind of their daughters’ pact and race around in an attempt to block any intimate interactions. Although there are plenty of gross-out comedy moments in this often hilarious comedy, there is also a surprising amount of thought and tenderness contained within it.

Live sport

Six Nations Rugby Union: Wales v Scotland 1.45pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC1/S4C

1.45pm (k-o 2.15pm), BBC1/S4C Six Nations Rugby Union: Italy v England 4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV

4pm (k-o 4.45pm), ITV Six Nations Rugby Union: France v Ireland from 7.30pm (k-o 8.10pm), BBC2 first half, BBC1 second half

