TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 4th August

Joanna Lumley recalls more of her Unseen Adventures, celebrities discuss race in The Talk, and Sky Atlantic brings us steamy period drama Little Birds. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Talk, 10pm, C4

Ade Adepitan, Rochelle Humes and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock are some of the black Britons here discussing ‘the talk’ – the conversation parents of black and mixed-race children feel they need to have to prepare them for racism. It’s hard to listen to the incidents they’ve experienced. While Ade recalls being told as a child that his lips were too big to play the trumpet, Rochelle remembers a childhood friend telling her she couldn’t come to her birthday party because she is black. A powerful and important watch…

★★★★ HD

Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures, 9pm, ITV

Joanna Lumley continues taking a nostalgic look back at some of her favourite TV travel adventures while giving us a sneaky peek behind the scenes into the filming process, as well as revealing more previously unseen footage. This week, she reflects on her journey through India, where she meets the flower sellers of Madurai before voyaging to Uzbekistan. Heading to its capital, Tashkent, she is utterly transfixed by the locals who are transforming quartz into sparkling blue topaz.

★★★★ TL

Little Birds, from 9pm, Sky Atlantic

Set in Tangier in 1955, this steamy saga is inspired by Anaïs Nin’s erotic short stories and the colourful Douglas Sirk Hollywood melodramas of the era. It follows troubled New Yorker Lucy Savage (Dirty John’s Juno Temple on impressive form) as she comes to the Moroccan city to start a new life with her British fiancé Hugo Cavendish-Smythe (The Windsors’ Hugh Skinner). But while Hugo is hiding a big secret, Lucy’s eyes are opened by the city’s bohemian passions and intriguing politics. With gorgeous costumes, fabulous period music and plenty of mystery, this is a thoroughly entertaining watch.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

Black-ish, seasons 1-5, Amazon Prime Video

An entertaining family sitcom that also wittily weaves issues about race into its storylines. African-American couple Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) raise their children in a predominantly white neighbourhood.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Roman J Israel, Esq, 9pm, Film4

Oscar-nominated for his role in this uneven mix of legal thriller and character drama, Denzel Washington plays a socially awkward back-room lawyer struggling to adapt to a more prominent role after his partner has a heart attack. Colin Farrell as a slick legal hotshot and Carmen Ejogo as a civil-rights activist lend good support, while Washington is never less than compelling as the conflicted Israel.

Live sport

Football: Championship Play-off Final 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures on TV tonight – more behind-the-scenes fun

