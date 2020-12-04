TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 4th December

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is just one of the gems on today...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis, 9pm, BBC2

Chris Packham hosts this new three-part wildlife series from a specially built waterhole in Tanzania. Filmed during the dry season of 2019, Chris and his team of experts share their knowledge of animal behaviour and interaction as the new drinking place attracts a huge array of wildlife. Rigged with remote cameras, it doesn’t take long for the animals to find their new oasis, with over 70 species being recorded in the first 14 days including elephants, warthogs, giraffes, impala, zebra and a magnificent leopard.

★★★★ JL

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, 9pm, ITV

When it was first announced that this year’s I’m a Celebrity… would be coming from the derelict Gwrych Castle in Wales rather than the Australian Outback, we did wonder whether it would still be the show we all know and love. We needn’t have worried as this series has not disappointed. Once again, I’m a Celeb has served up an entertaining crop of famous faces, lots of joy, laughter, tension and, of course, hosts Ant and Dec on top form as usual. Tonight it’s all over for another year as the pair crown the first ever King or Queen of the Castle. We’re missing it already…

★★★★★ VW

Grayson’s Art Club Exhibition, 8pm, C4

At the start of the first lockdown, artist Grayson Perry encouraged us all to use the time to create unique modern masterpieces that encapsulated life during the pandemic. Now Grayson and his wife Philippa have collated some of the 10,000 pieces of art sent in by the public and a smattering of arty celebs in an exhibition at Manchester Art Gallery. In this one-off the couple reveal the brilliant pictures, paintings and photographs that now adorn the walls of the gallery and catch up with the people who created them.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

The West Wing, seasons one to seven, All 4

Martin Sheen has recently been heard narrating More4’s documentary series about the Kennedys and played JFK in a 1983 mini-series, but of course the actor famously inhabited the Oval Office himself as fictional President Josiah Bartlet in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The show, which ran from 1999 to 2006, won a clutch of awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series each year from 2000 to 2003, and also starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Rob Lowe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Director David Fincher brings the golden age of cinema to life in this intoxicating tale about the troubled genius who co-wrote classic movie Citizen Kane. Filmed in black and white, the story begins in 1940 with Herman ‘Mank’ Mankiewicz quietly working on his script, yet flashes back to his hedonistic life in Hollywood during the 1930s, where he rubbed shoulders with films stars, studio bosses and media mogul William Randolph Hearst – who would become the inspiration for his greatest work. The dialogue zips and zings, while Gary Oldman is superb as the witty screenwriter.

Live sport

International T20 Cricket: South Africa v England 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV Championship Football: Barnsley v Bournemouth 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

