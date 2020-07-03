TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 4th July

Epic Gameshow is just one of the gems on today...

Alan Carr hosts his last Epic Gameshow and this time it's a bit of Bully, BBC1 celebrates Andy Murray's Greatest Hits, and Channel 5 looks back at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's turbulent past in Fergie & Andrew: The Duke & Duchess of Disaster.

Andy Murray’s Greatest Hits, 1.15pm, BBC1

Continuing BBC’s celebration of all things Wimbledon, Sue Barker honours Britain’s greatest tennis star of recent years, Sir Andy Murray. The Scot became the nation’s sporting hero when he won his first Wimbledon singles championship in 2013, beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Sue also looks back at Andy’s dramatic victories at the London 2012 and Rio Olympic Games. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ NC

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, 7.30pm, ITV

Darts-themed game show Bullseye gets the epic Alan Carr treatment this week with a supersized set, plus a whopping prize from iconic show mascot Bully for the contestant who lands the dart in the centre of the prize board. Back when the show was originally hosted by the late Jim Bowen on Sunday evenings between 1981 and 1995, prizes ranged from a carriage clock to a portable television, but the top prize was often a flash speedboat – and fans of the show won’t be disappointed by tonight’s jackpot! Another welcome slice of telly nostalgia…

★★★★ HD

Fergie & Andrew: The Duke & Duchess of Disaster, 9.15pm, Channel 5

A look back at the marriage, divorce and scandals that have rocked Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew over the past four decades. After a spectacular royal wedding in 1986, the pair divorced 10 years later, turning what should have been a fairy-tale union into a series of PR disasters and gaffes, including Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bad Education, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

Jack Whitehall stars as Alfie Wickers, a posh teacher at a secondary school. He’s incapable of controlling his students and looking cool in front of fellow teacher Rosie (Sarah Solemani). It’s silly but very entertaining.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Goldfinch, 8pm, Sky Premiere/NOW TV

An elegant adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer-prize-winning novel. This coming-of-age tale sees Theo (played as a kid by Oakes Fegley and as an adult by Ansel Elgort), a boy who loses his mother in an explosion at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and so is taken in by a wealthy family (led by Nicole Kidman). It’s also the story of the painting of the film’s title, a 16th-century masterpiece Theo steals after the chaos of the bomb blast. The visually striking story ends up in surprising places, but emotional weight has been sacrificed in order to cram in everything from the book.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leicester City v Crystal Palace 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Premier League

2.30pm (k-o 3pm), Sky Sports Premier League Premier League Football: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal 5.15pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5.15pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League Premier League Football: Chelsea v Watford 7.45pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League

7.45pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League ITV Racing 1.25pm-5pm including the Oaks and the Derby

