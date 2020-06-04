TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 4th June

Britain's Brightest Celebrity Family is just one of the gems on today...





Anne Hegerty plays referee between John Barnes and Matt Le Tissier in Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, Viola Davis is back for the final season of How to Get Away With Murder, and BBC1 documentary Ambulance returns. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

How to Get Away With Murder, 10pm, Sky Witness

Viola Davis returns as Annalise Keating in the final season of Shonda Rhimes’ legal drama. There are plenty of twists and turns before we say goodbye, however. In tonight’s episode, a depressed Annalise is hospitalised after hitting the booze and cocaine, and ends up going into rehab voluntarily under a fake name.

★★★★ RMC

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, 8pm, ITV

We’ve all gone quiz crazy during lockdown – not only do quizzes at home or via video calls pass the time with family and friends, but there’s also a theory that in uncertain times it’s reassuring to take part in something where there’s a definite right answer. So why not see how your household fares when faced with Anne Hegerty’s quiz questions tonight? We’ll give you an early heads-up on this week’s specialist round: British sitcoms. But how will you compare to the families of former footballers John Barnes and Matt Le Tissier? John seems very competitive…

★★★ JP

Ambulance, 9pm, BBC1

Over St Patrick’s Day weekend, the Merseyside service has to deal with 5,161 emergency calls. A lot of these are alcohol related, including a stabbing that puts advanced paramedic Rob at risk, but as the city parties, other cases that need handling include two children who have to give their dad CPR and a suicidal woman whose young son has died. Sobering stuff.

★★★★ NH

Best box set to watch

Never Have I Ever, season 1, Netflix

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of this coming-of-age-comedy that centres on 15-year-old Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). After a difficult year, geeky Devi is determined to become cool. Adding to the sitcom’s quirky charm is the narration by American tennis great John McEnroe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, 11.10pm, Film4

This fascinating tale recounts how a Harvard psychology professor (Luke Evans) created comic-book icon Wonder Woman in the 1940s, using elements from the two women in his life – his wife (Rebecca Hall) and their live-in lover (Bella Heathcote), who was his student and researcher. Writer/director Angela Robinson handles this unusual dynamic with a light hand, highlighting

the love the three had for each other with elegance and restraint.

