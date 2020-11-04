TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 4th November

Children in Need: 40 Fabulous Years is just one of the gems on today...

Ade Adepitan looks back at Children in Need: 40 Fabulous Years, there are shocks galore in Harlots, and Emily Atack gets her own show on ITV2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Harlots, 9pm, BBC2

There are plenty of shocks tonight, not least the return of Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) after 12 months languishing in America having escaped the gallows. But her family’s joyful reunion doesn’t last long when they find out she has a new husband! However, that’s a drop in the ocean compared with when Margaret’s daughter, Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay), gets caught up in a fight between the Pincher brothers and falls off a balcony…

★★★★ HD

Children in Need: 40 Fabulous Years, 8pm, BBC1

Before Children in Need celebrates its upcoming 40th birthday, Ade Adepitan looks back at four decades of fundraising mayhem. He reminisces about many of the hilarious moments with our favourite stars over the years, plus the brilliant Strictly specials and musical numbers from the likes of EastEnders and Coronation Street. But most importantly, the film reminds us of the amazing work the charity does and how many young lives it has changed. It’s also good to see archive footage of the late Sir Terry Wogan presiding over the evening with his trademark warmth and wit.

★★★★★ JL

The Emily Atack Show, 10pm, ITV2

Looks like Emily Atack’s fast becoming the queen of ITV2. Having recently started as a team captain on Celebrity Juice, she’s now got her very own six-part series. A mix of stand-up, impressions and sketches, Emily’s well-qualified to give us her take on ‘the weird and hilarious world of a young (ish) person’ having embarked on a successful stand-up tour last year. This first episode is on the theme of dating, including style tips from Killing Eve’s Villanelle.

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Deadwater Fell, season one, All 4/BritBox

David Tennant, who recently played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, stars as a Scottish village doctor who may or may not have killed his family after his wife and three young children perish in a house fire in this involving crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Rooftop Christmas Tree, 2.15pm, Channel 5

Quiet local Tim Reid ends up in jail every year when he breaks building regulations by fixing a Christmas tree on top of his house. Big-city lawyer Michelle Morgan is determined to get to the bottom of why he does it in this wholesome tale.

Live sport

UEFA Champions League Football: Istanbul B v Manchester United 5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.15pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 UEFA Champions League Football: Chelsea v Rennes 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Don’t miss Children in Need: 40 Fabulous Years on TV tonight – four decades of fun and fundraising

