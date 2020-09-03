TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 4th September

James Nesbitt: A Game of Two Halves is just one of the gems on today...

James Nesbitt discovers where Soccer Aid’s money goes in A Game of Two Halves, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys returns, and Hilary Swank stars in Netflix’s new drama Away. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Boys, Amazon Prime Video

The anarchic superhero drama in which the heroes are vain, spoiled and self-serving returns for a second season. With vigilantes The Boys forced into hiding and their leader Billy Butcher missing, the responsibility of keeping tabs on the corrupt superheroes falls to Starlight… Meanwhile, Homelander makes his presence felt by insisting that he personally recruits the newest member of elite team The Seven. He’s put in his place, however, when a higher power gives the job to social-media savvy Stormfront.

★★★★ SP

James Nesbitt: A Game of Two Halves, 8pm, ITV

Since it began in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £38m for vulnerable children.In this documentary, James Nesbitt finds out where the money’s gone. His journey takes him from Mount Everest to the Dead Sea to see how donations finance much-needed vaccines and shoes, a football programme for girls and teaching equipment for kids whose school was destroyed in an earthquake. As the coronavirus pandemic hits, James then returns to Britain to help deliver free meals to hungry youngsters in lockdown.

★★★★ SMA

Away, Netflix

Astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) blasts off to Mars for three years in this lavish drama. For those of us who’ve barely been past the corner shop in the past few weeks, it sounds like a cool gig, but for Emma it’s a double-edged sword. As commander of the mission, her every decision is scrutinised (especially as a woman in this male-dominated field), and shortly after lift-off, she finds out that her husband has been hospitalised. Can Emma keep her mind, and her crew, in check?

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Designated Survivor, seasons 1-3, Netflix

With the US elections just around the corner, sit back and watch what happens when a low-ranking politician has to take over the running of America after a bomb kills the president and all his top officials. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the lead role.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Good Liar, 8pm, Sky Premiere

Acting royalty Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen are sensational in this smart crime-thriller. He’s a conman who sees Mirren’s wealthy widow as an ideal mark, cosying up to her before he can take everything she has. Mirren, though, has a game of her own. To say more would be a spoiler, but it is gripping stuff with Nicholas Searle’s novel giving the actors plenty to work with and director Bill Condon wisely allowing them to dominate. Ably supported by Russell Tovey as Mirren’s

Live sport

Athletics: British Championships 6pm, BBC2

6pm, BBC2 T20 Cricket: England v Australia 5.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss James Nesbitt: A Game of Two Halves on TV tonight – uplifting stuff

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!