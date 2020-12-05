TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 5th December

Strictly Come Dancing is just one of the gems on today...

Jungle Mystery: Lost Kingdoms of the Amazon, 6.30pm, C4

There can’t be many places left that are truly unexplored, but biologist Ella Al-Shamahi (also in BBC2’s Waterhole) is immersing herself in one of the few. Using new technology that can ‘see’ through the dense canopy, she finds evidence to suggest that the Amazon rainforest, stretching over modern-day Brazil, Bolivia and Colombia, was home to sophisticated civilisations. From rock art to evidence of roads and clues from indigenous people who still call the Amazon home, Ella investigates what happened to this unique way of life.

★★★★ JL

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.25pm, BBC1

It’s been a long time since most of us have had a night out at the theatre, so Strictly’s Musicals Week is more eagerly awaited than usual. Tonight our remaining couples will be transporting us to the nearest proscenium arch with routines inspired by the best of Broadway and the West End – but who’ll be getting rave reviews? To help set the mood for this evening’s array of show tunes, the professional dancers have pre-recorded a fully fabulous group number inspired by hit musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

★★★★★ SP

Britain’s Most Historic Towns, 7.30pm, C4

This week, Professor Alice Roberts explores the impact steam power had upon the city of Glasgow. She begins at the Newshot Ship Graveyard to discover the backbreaking work it took to deepen the Clyde, allowing huge ships to enter the docks and provide employment for the next 100 years. She also learns how living conditions for many workers led to the spread of disease, but also enabled the area to become a centre of medical advancement. Then, it’s on to Celtic Park Football Club and, later, a cup of tea at a refined Victorian tearoom.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The IT Crowd, seasons one to four, All 4/Netflix

Richard Ayoade, Chris O’Dowd and Katherine Parkinson star in this BAFTA-winning sitcom set in the IT department of a large corporation. The geeks may be tech wizards, but they’re much less capable when it comes to social interaction.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Emma, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

A vision of pastel hues and eloquent quips, Autumn de Wilde’s first foray into feature-length movie-making is a sheer delight. Rather than messing about with Jane Austen’s oft-adapted classic, it is – for the most part – intact, but she keeps the narrative pacy and the visuals sumptuous. Anya Taylor-Joy (star of Netflix’s hit drama The Queen’s Gambit) is simply wonderful as the title character, a young woman determined to meddle in everyone’s love life before being brought down to Earth by family friend, Johnny Flynn (also spot-on). The rich, starry supporting cast also includes Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart and Callum Turner. A real treat.

Live sport

Autumn Nations Cup Rugby Union: Ireland v TBD 1.45pm, Amazon Prime Video

1.45pm, Amazon Prime Video Autumn Nations Cup Rugby Union: Wales v TBD 4.15pm, S4C/Amazon Prime Video

4.15pm, S4C/Amazon Prime Video Championship Football: Reading v Nottingham Forest 12pm (k-o 12.30pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

