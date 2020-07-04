TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 5th July

The Kemps: All True is just one of the gems on today...

See the ‘real’ Gary and Martin Kemp in BBC2’s The Kemps: All True, Alex Brooker talks about Disability and Me, and meet Bear: Koala Hero on Sky Nature. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Alex Brooker: Disability and Me, 9pm, BBC2

Is it OK to make jokes about disability? That’s the question The Last Leg’s Alex Brooker starts with in this brilliant film about life as a disabled person. The eldest of six, he’s always been independent, went to uni, landed a great job as a TV presenter, got married and has two gorgeous children. But as a dad, he’s looking to the future – which means addressing tricky questions he’s always avoided in the past. Full of good humour, honesty and empathy, this is a personal story about growing up, accepting who you are and being grateful for what you’ve got.



★★★★★ JL

The Kemps: All True, 10pm, BBC2

Pop stars and their efforts to be cool have always been easy pickings. If you’re going to be parodied, you may as well do it yourself, so in this mockumentary we find Spandau Ballet brothers ‘Gary Gloria Hunniford Kemp’ and ‘Martin Luther Kemp’ eking out a living by running projects such as Now That’s What I Call a Retirement Home for Injured Rock and Pop Musicians. There’s an impressive amount of gags stuffed into an hour, including a row about whether Gary or Martin is wiser, which is resolved by using calculators. An absolute tonic.

★★★★ JP

Bear: Koala Hero, 7pm, Sky Nature/NOW TV

Meet the extraordinary rescue dog helping to save koalas following Australia’s devastating wildfires. With a sense of smell 100,000 times more powerful than ours, Bear is trained to sniff out live koala fur and he’s helped rescue scores of injured and starving koalas. This film follows Bear and his owner, ecologist Dr Romane Cristescu, as they search for surviving koalas across thousands of miles of Australian bush. But, while Bear’s work is invaluable, the future of Australia’s koala population remains uncertain…

★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bad Education, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

Jack Whitehall stars as Alfie Wickers, a posh teacher at a secondary school. He’s incapable of controlling his students and looking cool in front of fellow teacher Rosie (Sarah Solemani). It’s silly but very entertaining.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Great Wall, 9pm, C4

China and Hollywood join forces for this epic fantasy tale, but the end result isn’t quite the blockbuster success either party would wish. Flying the flag for the West, Matt Damon plays an Irish mercenary in ancient China where a titanic scrap with giant monsters is taking place. The film is best enjoyed for its B-movie-esque creature-feature thrills.

Live sport

Austrian Grand Prix from 1pm, Sky Sports F1 (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)

Sky Sports F1 (highlights, 6.30pm, C4) FA Cup Football: Southampton v Manchester City 6.35pm (k-o 7pm), BBC1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss The Kemps: All True on TV tonight – television gold

