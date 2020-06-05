TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 5th June

The Other One is just one of the gems on today...

Comedy The Other One gets a full series on BBC1, there’s a new series of cult hit This Is Us on Amazon Prime Video, and more famous faces watch telly on Celebrity Gogglebox. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

This Is Us, Amazon Prime Video

The intergenerational, time-shifting story of the Pearsons continues as series four finally arrives on Amazon Prime. Last time, the family rallied around Rebecca’s bedside but now there’s another time jump as Rebecca and Jack’s storyline picks up in 1970s Pittsburgh following their emotional LA road trip. Meanwhile, we get to meet Rebecca’s father, Dave (Tim Matheson).

★★★★ NC

The Other One, 9pm (Wales 11.25pm), BBC1

Originally piloted on BBC2 in 2017, this sitcom tells the tale of two Catherine Walcotts… After the death of her dad, Cathy is horrified to learn he had a secret mistress, plus a daughter who shares her name and is five days younger than her. Ellie White expertly hovers between farce and pathos as neurotic Cathy, with spot-on support from Lauren Socha as Cat, and Rebecca Front and Siobhan Finneran as their respective mums. The full series is available on iPlayer afterwards.

★★★★★ SP

Celebrity Gogglebox, 9pm, C4

The first series of Celebrity Gogglebox was a hit and its return couldn’t have been better timed! Denise Van Outen, Nick Grimshaw, Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are back, while new famous faces, including Harry and Sandra Redknapp, are sure to prove popular with viewers as they dissect the previous week’s TV and reflect on life in lockdown.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

Never Have I Ever, season 1, Netflix

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of this coming-of-age-comedy that centres on 15-year-old Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). After a difficult year, geeky Devi is determined to become cool. Adding to the sitcom’s quirky charm is the narration by American tennis great John McEnroe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 8pm, Sky Premiere

The misunderstood arch-baddie from Disney’s classic Sleeping Beauty cartoon is back in this sequel to Maleficent, with Angelina Jolie returning in the title role. Elle Fanning’s Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) is about to marry, but her beau’s mother, played with a steely eye by Michelle Pfieffer, has a secret plan to use the wedding to cull all fairy folk. Even if this doesn’t have the same wit as the original, it looks fantastic and with a cast this classy, it’s always going to entertain.

Soaps on TV tonight

Don’t miss The Other One on TV tonight – family strife and then some!

