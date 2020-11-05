TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 5th November

Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story is just one of the gems on today...

Journalist Frank Gardner talks about life as a wheelchair user in Being Frank, Russell Howard dissects the US election in The Russell Howard Hour, and there’s more daft fun in Taskmaster. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Russell Howard Hour, 10pm, Sky One/NOW TV

By now we should, in theory, know the result of the US election – we say ‘in theory’ because there may be some pandemic-induced delays in the vote counts, and also because Donald Trump has stated that he has no intention of going quietly if he doesn’t get the result he wants. Still, we should have some idea of how America voted, and in this election special, Russell and his guests look back at the Trump and Biden campaigns and reflect on what the result means for the US – and the rest of the world.

★★★ SP

Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story, 9pm, BBC2

In 2004, BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner was left partially paralysed after being shot at by Al-Qaeda gunmen in Saudi Arabia who murdered his colleague Simon Cumbers. In this no-holds-barred documentary, he gives a candid insight into his life as a wheelchair user and shows previously unseen footage of the minutes before the attack. Father-of-two Frank also meets others who have suddenly found themselves paralysed, including university student Gerard, and talks openly about everyday challenges and the strain on personal relationships. Stark viewing but with an inspiring ‘can do’ message.

★★★★★ TL

Taskmaster, 9pm, C4

While everything else feels – quite rightly – much more serious at the moment, you can rely on an hour of glorious silliness each week from the BAFTA-winning Taskmaster. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s basically Alex Horne setting ludicrous tasks for hapless celebrities (this series includes Johnny Vegas and Katherine Parkinson), while Greg Davies criticises the results. Sounds daft, and it is. In the very best way.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch

Deadwater Fell, season one, All 4/BritBox

David Tennant, who recently played serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, stars as a Scottish village doctor who may or may not have killed his family after his wife and three young children perish in a house fire in this involving crime drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Operation Christmas Drop, Netflix

Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games) star as opposites who end up on a mission to bring some Christmas cheer to those in need in this uplifting romcom. Kat plays Erica, a political aide sent to a tropical Air Force base in order to shut it down. But her attitude changes when she meets – and falls in love with – big-hearted Andrew Jantz (Alexander), a pilot, who every Christmas parachutes gifts and supplies to neighbouring islands. A feel-good watch.

Live sport

Europa League Football: Ludogorets v Tottenham Hotspur 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Benfica v Rangers 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport 3 Europa League Football: Leicester City v SC Braga 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport/ESPN

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport/ESPN Europa League Football: Arsenal v Molde 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Europa League Football: Celtic v Sparta Prague 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3 Golf: Houston Open 2.30pm & 6pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW TV

