TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 5th October

Prince William wants A Planet for Us All in a new documentary, there's a new Walking Dead spin-off on Amazon Prime Video, and racy new drama Adult Material comes to C4.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Amazon Prime Video

The Walking Dead already has a spin-off (Fear the Walking Dead), and now we get another tale set in the same zombie apocalypse, focusing on the first generation to come of age in a world full of walkers. Set in Nebraska, the series follows four teenagers who have hidden in a university complex for 10 years following the outbreak. Look out for Julia Ormond as the charismatic leader of a formidable force.

★★★ IM

Prince William: A Planet for Us All, 9pm, ITV

Prince William has adored the natural world since he was a boy and now he’s doing what he can to ensure his children will always experience that same joy. This personal film, made over two years, follows his travels around the UK, Africa and Asia to witness the impact of urgent environmental threats. He’s particularly moved by projects instigated by youngsters, including Liverpool children creating a vital bug hotel (Bugingham Palace!). A thought-provoking and emotional but uplifting watch.

★★★★ CC

Adult Material, 10pm, C4/All 4 (box set)

This brave, provocative and funny four-part drama explores the world of the porn industry from the perspective of a woman on the inside. Proud mum-of-three Jolene Dollar (the brilliant I, Daniel Blake star Hayley Squires) is one of the top performers in the UK porn industry and has cashed in nicely along the way. But when 19-year-old Amy (Vanity Fair’s Siena Kelly) walks onto set one day and tries to make a name for herself, the consequences are far-reaching and Jolene’s life begins to spin out of control. Rupert Everett stars as a money-minded producer, plus Downton Abbey’s Julian Ovenden plays a US porn kingpin with a bad reputation.

★★★★ RM

Schitt’s Creek, seasons one to six, Netflix

This infectiously funny comedy series swept the board at the Emmys recently, winning nine awards, including all four acting categories for its stars Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. It centres on the formerly wealthy Rose family, who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a town they once purchased as a joke. Now living in a motel, they have to try to get to grips with life without money and learn how to live together as a family.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, 6.45pm, Film4

This sequel to 2010’s Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief again stars Logan Lerman as the American teen who happens to be the son of Greek god Poseidon. Percy’s mission this time is to retrieve the legendary Golden Fleece and thereby save his fellow demigods’ imperilled home at Camp Half-Blood. Director Thor Freudenthal handles the action sequences with aplomb.

Tennis: French Open from 9.55am, Eurosport 1, ITV4

Prince William: A Planet for Us All

