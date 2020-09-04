TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 5th September

Britain's Got Talent is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, Piers Morgan is back with his Life Stories, and there’s the first of The Chase Celebrity specials. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, 10pm, ITV

When Vinnie Jones first appeared on Life Stories in 2009, he was riding high. As his wife Tanya sat in the audience, the former football hardman looked back on his playing days and talked about a budding movie career that had started with a role in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. More than 10 years later, Vinnie becomes the first person to appear twice on the show when he joins Piers in the first of two Life Stories specials. But this time the focus is on his beloved Tanya, who died last year, aged 53, after a six-year battle with cancer.

★★★★ IM

Britain’s Got Talent, 8pm, ITV

Postponed from May, Britain’s Got Talent is back with its long-awaited semi-finals, as the best 40 acts from the auditions – including five Golden Buzzers – take to the stage. Ant and Dec are hosts but the shows are pre-recorded and there’s no studio audience. Simon Cowell will miss this first show as he is recovering from back surgery, so Ashley Banjo steps in alongside Amanda, David and Alesha. And we’re as excited as they are to see what delights are on offer. So let’s bring on the talent!

★★★★ VW

The Chase Celebrity Special, 7pm, ITV

Fans of The Chase have gone from famine to feast in the past five days – not only were we treated to all-new episodes of the original version from last Tuesday, there’s also a fresh batch of celebrity specials starting tonight. The four stars teaming up to take on a Chaser are EastEnders star Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell), comedian Jenny Eclair, TV presenter Richard Madeley and former Strictly champ Ore Oduba. As ever, there’s extra pressure on their well-dressed shoulders as they’re playing to win money for charity – but the Chaser won’t consider that a reason to go easy on them…

★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Fall, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is superb as charming family man Paul Spector, who hides a nasty secret – he is behind a string of meticulously planned murders of young professional women in the city of Belfast. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson is equally impressive as cool-headed Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who’s determined to track down the serial killer in this tense, compelling thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Hail, Caesar!, 4.35pm, Film4

The Coen brothers go all-out in this homage to screwball comedies, with George Clooney on fab form as a less-than-bright leading man. It’s set in Hollywood in the 1950s, with Josh Brolin’s studio fixer charged with finding Clooney when he’s mysteriously kidnapped during the filming of a kitsch Bible epic. Forget the plot, this is really an excuse to celebrate the genres of that time and let stars such as Channing Tatum – and the audience – have some serious fun.

Live sport

UEFA Nations League: Iceland v England 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV (highlights, 11.15pm, ITV)

4.30pm (k-o 5pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV (highlights, 11.15pm, ITV) See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

