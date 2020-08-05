TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 6th August

Semi-Detached is just one of the gems on today...

Lee Mack stars in new comedy Semi-Detached, 15 years of Celebrity MasterChef is remembered in A Recipe For Success, and Dave celebrates The First Three Million Years of Red Dwarf. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Celebrity MasterChef: A Recipe for Success, 8pm, BBC1

The BBC seems to have had a panic that TV audiences can’t cope without seeing John Torode and Gregg Wallace ruminating over forkfuls of food, as no sooner is Celebrity MasterChef over, there’s a series celebrating 15 years of the show. Tonight’s first episode looks at some of the best and worst plates from early rounds, and John and Gregg revisit two of their favourite challenges over the years.

★★★★ JP

Semi-Detached, 10pm, BBC2/iPlayer

Lee Mack is a funny guy so, following a successful pilot last year, this real-time sitcom is sure to raise a smile. It follows ‘perennial loser’ Stuart (Lee) who lives anything but a quiet life. We find him battling to save his relationship with April (Ellie White, The Other One) while everything else falls apart. And with Stuart’s jailbird brother (Neil Fitzmaurice), his drug-taking dad (Clive Russell) and stuck-up ex (Samantha Spiro) in the mix, chaos is never far away. This’ll make you laugh and realise life can never be this bad!

★★★ VW

Red Dwarf: The First Three Million Years, 9pm, Dave

How would cult comedy Red Dwarf have played out had it starred Alan Rickman and Hugh Laurie? They were in the frame to play Lister and Rimmer before Craig Charles and Chris Barrie, and the rest is history. This enjoyable three-parter is a celebration of the long-running show in which the cast, co-creator Doug Naylor and celeb fans give their take on its success. Other revelations about the show Craig calls ‘Porridge in space’ include the original lyrics to the theme tune, and how the series was nearly sunk by strikes.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Black-ish, seasons 1-5, Amazon Prime Video

An entertaining family sitcom that also wittily weaves issues about race into its storylines. African-American couple Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) raise their children in a predominantly white neighbourhood.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, 11.25pm, Film4

This offbeat comedy-drama about the friendship between a gawky high-school senior and a terminally ill fellow student is smart, stylish and irrepressibly quirky. Part of the film’s charm derives from the kooky pastiches of art-house movies Thomas Mann’s moody hero makes with his friend Earl (RJ Cyler). But there’s real emotion too, as a bumpy bond develops between Greg and Olivia Cooke’s leukaemia-stricken Rachel.

Live sport

Golf: PGA Championship 6pm, Sky Sports Golf

