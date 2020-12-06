TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday 6th December

Gary Barlow's Night at the Museum is just one of the gems on today...

Gary Barlow and guests perform a very special concert at London’s Natural History Museum, Jamie Oliver tells us to Keep Cooking at Christmas, and we see another side to Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials. Here’s what you shouldn’t be missing on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Jamie Oliver: Keep Cooking at Christmas, 8pm, C4

The Olivers create some festive vibes in the first of two specials of their homemade series. Jamie combines two of our favourite Christmas treats – gifts and grub – by creating edible presents! The kids make a yule log for their grandparents, while Jamie impresses with a mulled wine ham that you can gift ready to bake. And there’s a sage, onion and apricot stuffing that will be perfect with turkey, whether a full bird, crown, or (whisper it) twizzlers! It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas!

★★★★ ER

Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum, 9pm, ITV

Settle down on the sofa and prepare for an evening of music from a breathtaking venue, as Gary Barlow takes centre stage at London’s Natural History Museum with the bones of Hope the whale hanging overhead. The Take That star will be performing old classics and tracks from his new album, with a little help from his friends. Michael Bublé will be in attendance, and plenty more of Gary’s famous pals are set to join him on a night of musical surprises and seasonal cheer, which is sure to banish those winter blues.

★★★★ SMA

His Dark Materials, 8.10pm, BBC1

Ruth Wilson is on top form this week as we glimpse a few more chinks of vulnerability in Mrs Coulter’s armour. With the help of Lord Boreal, Lyra’s formidable mother has arrived in Oxford to locate her daughter and she now wants to learn more from scientist Mary. But when Mrs Coulter tries to blend in, she is shocked by the freedoms that women like Mary enjoy and bitter about the restrictions she has endured. Meanwhile, as Lyra and Will return to Oxford in a bid to snatch back the alethiometer that Boreal stole, the scene is set for a stunning showdown…

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The IT Crowd, seasons one to four, All 4/Netflix

Richard Ayoade, Chris O’Dowd and Katherine Parkinson star in this BAFTA-winning sitcom set in the IT department of a large corporation. The geeks may be tech wizards, but they’re much less capable when it comes to social interaction.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Peter Rabbit, 5.10pm, C4

Live-action update of Beatrix Potter’s classic children’s tale, with James Corden voicing the cheeky rabbit. Peter’s nemesis Mr McGregor (Sam Neill) is soon replaced by a new enemy in the shape of McGregor’s great-nephew Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson). Their cartoon-style warring does go a bit too far at times (electrocution and anaphylactic shock!) but Thomas gets some romance with his rabbit-loving neighbour Bea (Rose Byrne).

Live sport

Autumn Nations Rugby Union: England v TBD 2pm, Amazon Prime Video (highlights 7pm, C4)

2pm, Amazon Prime Video (highlights 7pm, C4) Motor racing: Sakhir Grand Prix 5.05pm, Sky Sports F1/NOW TV (highlights 10pm, C4)

International Cricket: South Africa v England 7.30am, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum on TV tonight – a concert with a difference

Happy viewing!