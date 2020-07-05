TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 6th July

The Secrets She Keeps is just one of the gems on today...

Gripping new drama The Secrets She Keeps starts on BBC1, The Repair Shop are Fixing Britain, and ITV remembers the Coronation Street Stories That Gripped the Nation.

The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain, 4.30pm, BBC1

How were teddy bears invented? What influenced the design of the Chopper bike? And how cute did Jay Blades look as a child playing with a rocking horse?! These questions and more are answered in this nostalgic Repair Shop spin-off (showing daily), which explores Britain’s colourful history through memorable items to have been restored in the barn of dreams. The opener reflects on the stories behind some special toys, including a teddy that helped a little girl learn to walk and a bike that was the perfect Christmas present for brothers in 1975, and also examines the origins and cultural impact of each much-loved plaything.

★★★★ CC

The Secrets She Keeps, 9pm, BBC1

Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael plays a heavily pregnant stalker hiding a troubled past and an explosive secret in this thriller series set in Sydney. Lonely shelf-stacker Agatha has developed an obsession with a glamorous and wealthy blogger, Meghan (Jessica De Gouw), who is also pregnant and hiding her own secret. Their lives become intertwined after Agatha meets her ‘by chance’ and their secrets become harder to hide, threatening to destroy everything they hold dear… Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ HD

Coronation Street: Stories That Gripped the Nation, 8.30pm, ITV

As Corrie gears up to celebrate its 60th anniversary, we’re reminded of some of the moments that helped make it a national institution. From the shock shooting of Ernie Bishop in 1978, to the love triangle of Mike, Deirdre and Ken in 1983, to the heart-wrenching plot of 2018 in which Aidan took his own life, it’s a trip through time and a showcase of some of the best writing and acting on the box. As the broadcaster Russell Harty said, ‘There was life before Coronation Street. But it didn’t add up to much.’

★★★★★ AS

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bad Education, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

Jack Whitehall stars as Alfie Wickers, a posh teacher at a secondary school. He’s incapable of controlling his students and looking cool in front of fellow teacher Rosie (Sarah Solemani). It’s silly but very entertaining.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Thelma & Louise, 11.05pm, Channel 5

This feminist road movie was an odd choice for Ridley Scott, director of Alien and Blade Runner, but gave him one of the biggest hits of his career. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon play two downtrodden gal pals on a fishing trip who end up on the run from the law after gunning down a rapist, before turning to robbery and empowering themselves in the process. The film also did no harm to Brad Pitt in a key supporting role.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

